Mainspring Energy Awarded U.S. Air Force Pilot Project for Multi-Fuel, Resilient Power Generation at Travis Air Force Base

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainspring Energy Inc. today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the United States Department of the Air Force (DAF) for a pilot program to test a Mainspring Linear Generator operating on multiple fuels, including natural gas and hydrogen. The DAF will assess the Mainspring product as part of its efforts to enhance energy resilience, fortify critical infrastructure, and provide project installations a reliable energy source without limitations of fuel type.

The pilot project, to be held at Travis Air Force Base, California, this year, will assess the Linear Generator's fuel efficiency, power output, consumption, and emissions data for each fuel type tested. The Mainspring product dynamically adapts to different types of fuels, including natural gas, propane, biomethane, syngas, ammonia, and hydrogen to ensure adaptability to future fuel landscapes. The product operates on all fuels with near-zero NOx emissions.

"DAF's reliance on any single fuel type presents a supply chain risk. A generator capable of running on multiple fuel types reduces vulnerability to fluctuating fuel standards, availability, or price shifts, providing resilience without the need for costly equipment replacement," said Kirk Phillips, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance director.

"This announcement demonstrates an innovative solution to a rapidly evolving energy environment," Phillips added. "With their multi-fuel capability, these generators won't become obsolete as available fuels change and evolve. This increases resilience and directly aligns with the Administration's vision under Executive Orders 14154 and 14156 to unleash American energy and dominate for mission effectiveness across the defense enterprise."

"Travis AFB welcomes this prototype demonstration," said David Lin, 60th Air Mobility Wing Deputy Base Civil Engineer. "The contract with Mainspring explores an innovative response to the Department's directive to increase flexibility and reduce single points of failure in mission energy infrastructure."

Adam Simpson, Mainspring Chief Commercial Officer, said, "It is an honor to have The Department of the Air Force recognize the Mainspring Linear Generator's potential to increase power resilience and fortify U.S. defense infrastructure. The Air Force is leading the way in energy resilience, and this project will help accelerate critical capability adoption of new power generation innovations."

Mainspring competed for the project via the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace platform and was the first power generation provider on the platform to be designated "awardable," positioning Mainspring as a key provider for all Defense Department branches seeking multi-fuel energy solutions. Tradewinds streamlines procurement by emphasizing innovation, scalability, and mission impact.

The Air Force Office of Energy Assurance (AF OEA), a directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), develops energy solutions that close energy resilience gaps and strengthen our nation's Air Force and Space Force installations at home and abroad. By leveraging the expertise of the energy community, AF OEA builds tailored energy solutions for each installation that are resilient, innovative, and cost-effective.

About Mainspring Energy

Mainspring Energy manufactures and delivers fuel-flexible, low-emissions local power solutions that rapidly add new capacity and deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable electric power. The company began commercial shipments of its Mainspring Linear Generators in 2020 and today has hundreds of megawatts in advanced development and field operations for leading Fortune 500 companies, data centers, and utilities. Mainspring also partners with global energy leaders including AEP, NextEra Energy Resources, Schneider Electric, and more. Learn more at mainspringenergy.com .

