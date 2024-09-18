Mainspring Energy Expands Operations to Texas with Agreement to Deploy Linear Generators at Five Lineage Facilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onsite power generation provider Mainspring Energy Inc. today announced that its customer Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE), the world's largest temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, has signed an agreement to deploy 33 Mainspring Linear Generators in the state of Texas at five Lineage facilities. The products are scheduled to be installed and operating in 2025.

Lineage has pioneered the use of linear generators for onsite power independence, sustainability, and cost control, with multiple deployments at its facilities in California and several Northeast U.S. states to date. In late 2021 Lineage announced its first cold storage facility to produce 100% of its energy consumption on-site, using rooftop solar and Mainspring Linear Generators. This latest agreement marks the first deployment of Mainspring's innovative energy technology in Texas.

"Texas is the largest producer and largest consumer of energy in the U.S., and it's significant for Mainspring to move into this market with a customer as innovative as Lineage leading the way," said Adam Simpson, Mainspring Chief Commercial Officer. "Mainspring provides cost savings, added resilience, and energy sustainability for commercial and industrial companies as well as utilities and data centers. Our ultra low emissions enable fast permitting and rapid power deployment. We see a great opportunity to partner in Texas with customers on a variety of innovative microgrid projects."

"The power flexibility, reliability, and control that Mainspring delivers is a valued part of our energy strategy," said Jesse Tootell, Director of Research & Development at Lineage. "We have deployed world leading innovations together and we are looking forward to expanding this success into Texas as Lineage creates a faster, smarter, and more reliable global cold chain."

The Mainspring Linear Generator delivers unprecedented fuel-flexibility, including the ability to directly run on and switch between 100% hydrogen as well as biogas and traditional fuels such as natural gas and propane without any impact to performance and without any hardware changes. It provides local, modular power generation that is dispatchable, low cost, and scalable to grid-level operations. The award-winning Mainspring products have delivered outstanding performance in commercial operations since 2020.

About Mainspring

Mainspring Energy manufactures and delivers an innovative, fuel-flexible onsite power generator that rapidly adds new power capacity and accelerates the transition to the affordable, reliable, zero-carbon electric grid. The Mainspring Linear Generator is fully dispatchable and scalable from 250 kW to 100+MW, and it delivers on the potential of green hydrogen, ammonia, biogas and other fuels by generating low-cost, clean, resilient electricity. Customers include leading utilities and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit mainspringenergy.com .

SOURCE Mainspring Energy, Inc.