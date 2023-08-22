Mainstay Achieves Certification for SOC 2 Type 2

News provided by

Mainstay

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Popular student engagement platform recognized for 
compliance with industry-leading security standard

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstay, whose AI-enabled student engagement platform is used by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide to drive enrollment, persistence, and student success, today announced that it has been certified as System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II compliant. The certification marks a continuation of Mainstay's ongoing efforts to deliver the highest levels of security and student data protection to its partners.

"Having helped millions of students navigate the path to and through higher education, Mainstay recognizes the paramount importance of data security and privacy for both the institutions we work with and the students they serve," said Drew Magliozzi, CEO & cofounder at Mainstay. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance further reflects our commitment to the security and confidentiality of student information across every interaction students have through Mainstay's platform."

A popular auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type II was created to assess the integrity of security processes at an organization, and confirm that an organization's security controls are suitably designed and implemented. In achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, Mainstay has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to implementing controls to ensure the secure processing and storage of customer data – conforming with the rigorous and sophisticated security and confidentiality standards for technology companies worldwide. The Johanson Group performed the audit for Mainstay.

About Mainstay

At Mainstay, we believe one conversation can spark a brighter future. That's why we've evolved the Engagement Platform we developed as AdmitHub to make it easy for colleges and businesses to start and measure conversations that drive action at scale. Everything we do – from our rigorous research methods to the ways we've built empathy and situational context into our conversational AI technology – is designed to help people take the next step toward achieving their goals. To learn more about our work, visit: https://mainstay.com/.

SOURCE Mainstay

