MainStreaming announces the appointment of Nicola Micali as Chief Customer Officer

MILAN, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, an iMDP INTELLIGENT MEDIA DELIVERY COMPANY®, which is redefining the CDN market with its innovative Edge Network services, proudly announces the appointment of Nicola Micali as its new Chief Customer Officer (CCO), effective March 2024.

The given image represents MainStreaming’s newly appointed Chief Customer Officer, Nicola Micali, in blue jacket and yellow shirt.

With a track record of improving processes and efficiency and creating go-to-market strategies, Harvard alumnus and former Akamaite, Nicola Micali joins MainStreaming with the goal of solidifying a customer-centric organization that prioritizes long-term relationships, customer experience (CX), and satisfaction, ensuring MainStreaming's continued business growth and market leadership.

Nicola brings a wide range of professional experience as a Leader of Customer Success & Professional Services at Akamai for over 10 years, where he was responsible for services and overall revenue. He developed the services strategy for the Americas' media & entertainment, gaming, and partners verticals exceeding all revenue targets year after year. Nicola's expertise in leading technical customer-facing teams has resulted in higher customer satisfaction and successful worldwide streaming events.

With a Master's degree in Business Administration and Management from Harvard, Micali's educational background further enhances his capability to lead and innovate in the Edge video technology sector. As Nicola steps in as CCO, he will play a pivotal role in guiding the entire customer lifecycle journey. His expertise in customer success positions him perfectly to lead MainStreaming's efforts in providing world-class service to a global clientele.

MainStreaming's CEO, Antonio G. Corrado, said: "QoS for our customers and QoE for end users are at the core of our streaming business. It is the best proxy for customer satisfaction for us. We are happy to welcome Nicola Micali, who demonstrates his expertise in customer success. Together, we are set to strengthen our commitment to being a customer satisfaction-oriented company, leveraging our world-class services directed to broadcast-quality standards that are requested by industry players."

MainStreaming's video delivery technology is meticulously developed in-house, offered as managed private Edge Network to help broadcasters, OTT TVs, and content owners overcome the toughest challenges of live streaming at scale, addressing the limitations of classic CDN and enabling new application solutions on the Edge.

"I am honored to join a team that is on a mission to write a new chapter in video streaming delivery, setting new standards, and paving the way for the future of TV. I am ready to contribute to MainStreaming's innovative approach and customer-centric philosophy. Together, we are set to revolutionize how the streaming industry approaches Edge Network architecture for live streaming, emphasizing a more distributed, ultra-low-latency, energy-efficient, and globally scalable design." stated CCO at MainStreaming, Nicola Micali.

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming is an iMDP INTELLIGENT MEDIA DELIVERY COMPANY ® that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process. MainStreaming's solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

