MainStreaming Mentioned in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in Communications and Media

MILAN, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its mention in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in Communications and Media. We believe that This recognition underscores MainStreaming's significant contributions to the edge computing landscape and its commitment to providing cutting-edge delivery solutions tailored for the communications and media industry.

"At MainStreaming, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We feel that being recognized in the Gartner research validates our relentless efforts to push the boundaries of what's possible in edge computing for content delivery," said Antonio Corrado, Chairman at MainStreaming. "In our view, this recognition fuels our ambition to lead the industry into a future where technology drives efficiency, security, and unmatched performance."

MainStreaming is set to expand its global footprint in 2025 and beyond. With a strong focus on internationalization, the company aims to bring its state-of-the-art solutions to new markets, empowering comms and media businesses to leverage the power of edge computing. MainStreaming's hybrid delivery solutions, which combine public and private networks, set a new standard for flexibility and scalability in content delivery. These solutions ensure unmatched quality of experience at scale, ultra-low latency, enhanced data analytics, and optimized operational efficiency.

Reinforcing this expansion strategy, MainStreaming has recently opened new offices in Munich and London. These strategic locations will strengthen the company's presence in key European markets and reflect MainStreaming's commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions and supporting the growing demand for high-performance streaming services across Europe, MENA and APAC regions.

"Our technology is addressing the unique challenges of the communications and media industry." said Tassilo Raesing, CEO of MainStreaming. "By integrating AI-driven analytics and edge innovations while meeting low-latency and high-performance requirements, we enable broadcasters, ISPs, and media companies to deliver high-quality streaming experiences with a fully managed, secure, and customized video delivery solution."

As MainStreaming embarks on its ambitious international expansion, this mention serves as a motivator. The company remains committed to empowering its partners with technology that enhances productivity, streamlines operations, and sets new benchmarks for performance.

Gartner, Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in Communications and Media, By Enrique Hernandez-Valencia, Pablo Arriandiaga, Nitin Narang, 23 December 2024.

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process.

Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

