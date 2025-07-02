MainStreaming Named in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing as Representative Vendor in Data Center and Cloud Edge Services

MILAN, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce it has been named a Representative Vendor in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Computing, within the "Data Center and Cloud Edge Services" category. We believe that this recognition highlights MainStreaming's continued leadership in reshaping how media and video content is delivered at the edge, optimizing performance, efficiency, and scalability for broadcasters and media companies worldwide.

MainStreaming Named in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing

MainStreaming was included as a Representative Vendor for its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform, a proprietary Edge-native Video Delivery Network built to serve the unique challenges of live and on-demand video delivery.

"This mention marks an important milestone for our team, and we think that it validates our mission to deliver a sustainable, high-performance edge infrastructure for video," said Antonio G. Corrado, Founder & Chairman at MainStreaming. "As broadcasters and content platforms scale their operations globally, edge-native delivery models like ours are essential to ensuring reliable quality, cost and energy efficiency, and optimal user experience."

MainStreaming's approach to edge computing has been purpose-built from the ground up to address the demands of video streaming. By deploying dedicated edge nodes and collaborating with ISP and telco networks, the company empowers content providers to achieve unparalleled visibility and control over video workflows, while reducing network congestion and improving audience QoE.

In our opinion this announcement comes on the heels of MainStreaming's successful enhancement of the DAZN Edge, a private streaming infrastructure jointly deployed with DAZN to support their growing live sports portfolio. In preparation for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, MainStreaming expanded the DAZN Edge with new PoPs in strategic territories, enabling DAZN to deliver high-quality streams to millions of global fans with exceptional reliability and latency control.

"Our work with DAZN to power the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup showcases the scalability and agility of our edge video delivery platform," said Tassilo Raesig, CEO at MainStreaming. "The ability to spin up dedicated capacity at the edge, optimize performance, and adapt dynamically to peak-time demand is critical for live sports, and I think that being recognized by Gartner reinforces the strength of our approach and technology."

We believe that MainStreaming's inclusion in this guide underscores the company's focus on redefining video delivery through scalable, edge-native infrastructure purpose-built for the entire video ecosystem efficiency. By working closely with broadcasters, OTT platforms, and ISPs, and by deploying private, public and hybrid edge architectures, MainStreaming delivers robust, low-latency streaming solutions that ensure consistent quality, operational flexibility, and full end-to-end control of video distribution.

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process.

Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

