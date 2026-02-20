MainStreet Bank Saddles Up: Bringing Bespoke Community Banking to Middleburg's Historic Streets

MIDDLEBURG, Va., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pace of the Washington, DC metro area often feels like a sprint, MainStreet Bank knows that in Middleburg, success is a marathon—best enjoyed on horseback. Today, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP) the parent Company of MainStreet Bank is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch at 10 North Pendleton Street, marking the bank's official entry into Virginia's storied Hunt Country.

MainStreet Bank Middleburg Teller Line MainStreet Bank Middleburg VA

"Middleburg isn't just a location; it's a legacy," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We aren't just opening a branch; we're joining a community that values tradition, land conservation, and the 'handshake' way of doing business. We're here to provide the financial horsepower this town deserves."

The branch expansion into Middleburg demonstrates the Bank's commitment to serving its customers. Bank President, Abdul Hersiburane elaborated, "We have a strong history of providing quality services while delivering an unrivaled personalized experience. The addition of this branch with our seasoned team, business banker Devon Porter and commercial lender Blair Horne, illustrates our dedication to not just having branches but building roots within our communities."

Devon Porter, son of renowned banking duo Rod Porter and Georgia Derrico, stated, "We are beyond excited to be open and operating in Middleburg. I grew up here along with our branch manager Leslie Cabral, and we have been in this community for many years. We have the utmost respect for the deep community ties and traditions here and are looking forward to growing relationships with our dear and new friends!"

Stop in today and say hello to Lucy, the friendliest Welsh Corgi in town.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, Middleburg and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

