MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc (MSCH US: OTC) Acquires Substantial Equity Interest in kathy ireland® Worldwide Categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc (MSCH US: OTC) signed an agreement at 11:59pm on December 15th to acquire a 45% equity interest in the kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) categories of kathy ireland® Kids, kathy ireland® Laundry and kathy ireland® Home.

Image Courtesy of Jon Carrasco
Last year, Ms. Ireland was inducted into the International Licensing Hall of Fame. Women's Wear Daily says kathy ireland® Worldwide "is the highest-ranking, woman-owned licensing business in American history." Forbes celebrates Ms. Ireland in their most recent Know Your Value 50 over 50 annual program naming her one of the most influential women in the world, in the lifestyle category.

Larry Kozin, CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, stating. "Kathy is an extraordinary human being with impeccable integrity and vision. We have already experienced the power of the kathy ireland® brand, having originally acquired a license for kathy ireland® Kids furniture in North America over 18 months ago. kathy ireland® Worldwide has an incredible leader in Kathy, an enormous customer base, a strong management team, and a history of over three decades of success."

Kozin further highlighted the scope of their collaboration, citing existing ventures such as Aloha Laundry, which has expanded to most major markets and is expanding rapidly. Additionally, MSCH, represents six diverse furniture companies poised for rebranding under the esteemed kathy ireland® umbrella. Moreover, the MainStreetChamber of Commerce's FREE Membership marketing system is positioned to catalyze the expansion of kathy ireland® business entities and upcoming launch projects, currently in various stages of development.

