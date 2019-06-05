Maintain or Amplify One's Wellness Routine at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

"Many people put health and fitness on the backburner during their Orlando vacation, when really, it can be fully integrated," says Thomas Steinhauer , regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando. "For guests who want to be consistent with their healthy lifestyle while on vacation, the resort makes it easy, as truly there is something offered for all ages and interests to enjoy."

Many guests who visit Four Seasons spend their time enjoying the magic of Walt Disney World Resort as well as Four Seasons Resort Orlando's on-site resort amenities. Before embarking on one's theme park adventure, guests can start with a work out in the resort's state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy one of the complimentary fitness classes. After a healthy breakfast in Ravello, guests can opt to arrange their healthy lunch to-go from Lickety Split. Salads, parfaits, wraps, delicious fresh juices including a Vitamin C blend, and more are available. Guests can have a great day at Walt Disney World Resort's four theme parks and then return to Four Seasons Resort Orlando to relax and unwind via a leisurely float in the lazy river. Healthy dinner options abound at the resort, from fresh seafood dishes to fresh, protein-rich salads, and for those who would like to experience a cooking demonstration, the resort's team of culinary professionals can arrange individual or group cooking classes. Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers a private demonstration kitchen, with the ability to conduct a variety of class options featuring global cuisine. Executive Chef Fabrizio Schenardi loves to demonstrate simple, fresh Italian dishes from his home country.

The recreation activities offered on site include an 18-hole Tom Fazio designed golf course and expansive practice facility; three Har-Tru tennis courts and instruction in partnership with Peter Burwash International; a 24-hour fitness center and fitness studio; rock climbing wall; basketball court; sand volleyball court; jogging trail, and pools. Golf, tennis and fitness professionals are available for personal instruction. With the resort's dedicated Fitness Concierge, guests need only make one phone call, text, or chat via Facebook Messenger or Four Seasons' mobile app and they will be connected directly to the concierge who can assist with all fitness and spa related requests. The Fitness Concierge can schedule fitness classes, arrange tee times or tennis court times, and reserve spa treatments.

The 18-treatment room Spa at Four Seasons is a sanctuary of wellness, offering exclusive and results-oriented body and facial treatments such as the Vibrational Sound Therapy, Cryo-therapy, detoxifying Cupping, a hydrating Oxygen facial plus many of the classic facial and body therapies. In addition to group fitness classes, private instruction is also available, and the fitness studio also offers on-demand fitness classes via a large-screen TV. The Spa's two relaxation lounges, plus separate Solarium with zero-gravity loungers and spacious men's and women's locker rooms with Experience Shower, steam room and whirlpool, provide the ultimate opportunity to relax and de-stress.

The resort also is home to Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, a comprehensive club offering including unlimited golf, tennis, fitness, exclusive events, and more. The Club is now accepting members; for more information, visit the Club web site.

This summer, NBA Experience opens at Disney Springs, giving families the opportunity to experience what it's like to be an NBA player in a new interactive venue. Runners of all ages and skill levels also love the runDisney race weekends at Walt Disney World Resort featuring running courses that wind through Disney's theme parks. No matter what sport is sought, it's clear: the destination of Orlando is ready to play.

