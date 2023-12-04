Maintaining Health During Cold and Flu Season Starts with a Strong Immune System

BIRM's Innovative and Effective Natural Supplement is the Ideal Way to Regulate the Immune System and Cultivate a Stronger Bodily Defense

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways to avoid getting sick during cold and flu season. Washing hands, avoiding exposure, wearing masks, and disinfecting surfaces are common ways to keep germs at a minimum in shared spaces. However, none of these efforts are likely to keep a person healthy if they don't start out with a strong immune system in the first place. That's where BIRM can make a difference.

"BIRM uses natural antioxidant-filled food supplements to regulate and reinforce the immune system," explains the creator of the herbal supplement, Dr. Edwin Cevallos. "The nutraceutical acts as a potent immunomodulator that, due to its natural ingredients, is free of side effects. By proactively taking BIRM, you can keep your immunity, energy, and vitality at full strength. It is a way that men and women of all ages can boost their natural bodily defenses during the most sickness-prone time of the year."

Cevallos isn't the only one focused on the immune system as a critical line of defense against the cold and flu season. Talking to the New York Times several years ago, the assistant professor and infectious disease expert at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, Dr. Talia Swartz, explained that the state of the immune system matters when it comes to staying healthy. Swartz added, "Someone with a weakened immune system is likely to be more vulnerable to passing bugs than someone with a healthy one."

The American Lung Association claims the average adult gets between two and four colds every year, typically between September and May. NIH ups the number to four to six colds per year per adult, adding that children tend to get between six and eight colds annually. With so many colds going around, it's important to take preventative steps to keep the immune system sharp, strong, and ready to ward off unwanted foreign invaders. BIRM is a natural, safe, and effective tool that makes that possible.

The creator of BIRM, Dr. Edwin A. Cevallos , is an oncologist, chemo and radiation therapist, researcher, and scientist and has received international recognition for his work on the world's first immunomodulator product of natural origin. BIRM is developed using a proprietary manufacturing method to process specific species of Dulcamara root in varying concentrations. The result is a product that can both proactively and reactively balance the immune system and restore quality of life. Learn more at birm.us .

