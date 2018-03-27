Maintech selected by Cantata Health to manage and implement its IT Infrastructure migration

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/81594241-maintech-cantata-health-it-infrastructure-migration/

As stated by Frank D'Alessio, Maintech's President, "Maintech knew the discovery of all SW/HW assets, tight project planning, orderly transition management and solid communications were all critical to a successful carve-out process for Cantata Health. Assessing compatibility requirements for the go-forward infrastructure, establishing secure backup data strategies, assuring client/core connectivity and a host of other factors were factored into the planning process. The result was an on time, successful transition."

According to Rich Zegel, CTO of Cantata Health LLC, "The relationship with Maintech didn't stop after the IT migration. They have become an integral part of Cantata Health LLC's IT organization. I would recommend Maintech for anyone facing similar challenges."

Maintech Incorporated is a global Third-Party Maintenance and Managed IT Infrastructure Services provider delivering comprehensive service solutions to the corporate enterprise marketplace since 1973. Maintech's headquarters are in Cranford NJ with a network of operating offices in the Americas, EMEA and Asia/Pac.

Cantata Health LLC is a provider of software solutions for Outcome-centered Health Information Technology. Cantata Health LLC is based in Long Island NY with operating locations across the U.S.

