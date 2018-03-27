Maintech selected by Cantata Health to manage and implement its IT Infrastructure migration

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantata Health LLC is a NY based company providing software solutions to the Healthcare market. During 2017, Cantata Health LLC was formed as a carve-out from a prior operating entity. Cantata Health's challenge was to create its own standalone, secure, fully functional IT Infrastructure and replace all the support services it formerly received from its prior operating entity. It had to accomplish this while remaining 100% transparent to its clients, transition full IT functionality to its various operating locations and maintain connectivity with its collocation sites. Doing all this with an aggressive migration timeline required Cantata Health to engage a Managed Services provider with the skills and referenceable credentials to assure successful delivery for its internal employees, and to give confidence to its network of clients. Cantata Health chose an established brand: Maintech Incorporated.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/81594241-maintech-cantata-health-it-infrastructure-migration/
As stated by Frank D'Alessio, Maintech's President, "Maintech knew the discovery of all SW/HW assets, tight project planning, orderly transition management and solid communications were all critical to a successful carve-out process for Cantata Health. Assessing compatibility requirements for the go-forward infrastructure, establishing secure backup data strategies, assuring client/core connectivity and a host of other factors were factored into the planning process. The result was an on time, successful transition."
According to Rich Zegel, CTO of Cantata Health LLC, "The relationship with Maintech didn't stop after the IT migration. They have become an integral part of Cantata Health LLC's IT organization. I would recommend Maintech for anyone facing similar challenges."
Maintech Incorporated is a global Third-Party Maintenance and Managed IT Infrastructure Services provider delivering comprehensive service solutions to the corporate enterprise marketplace since 1973. Maintech's headquarters are in Cranford NJ with a network of operating offices in the Americas, EMEA and Asia/Pac. For more information about Maintech please visit:
Cantata Health LLC is a provider of software solutions for Outcome-centered Health Information Technology. Cantata Health LLC is based in Long Island NY with operating locations across the U.S. For more information about Cantata Health LLC, please visit:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maintech-selected-by-cantata-health-to-manage-and-implement-its-it-infrastructure-migration-300619900.html
SOURCE Maintech Inc.
Share this article