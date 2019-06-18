Maintech Solution for Microsoft Windows 10 Migration Delivering Value

CRANFORD, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintech, Incorporated, a leader in providing Enterprise-wide IT Infrastructure Managed Services and Data Center Support and Management, is seeing growing client response to its service solution that assists customers migrating from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

The reason for the interest is based on Microsoft Windows 7 operating system reaching the "End of Service" date for extended support on January 14, 2020. Once the end date is reached, Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7 operating system with any patches for functionality or for security.

"Customers are focused on minimizing security vulnerabilities, and the pending end-of-service date for Windows 7 is creating urgency," said Frank D'Alessio, President at Maintech. "Not every customer is in the position to replace systems with new models – so upgrading the operating system is an option that we are seeing occur frequently," D'Alessio further stated.

Windows 10 upgrades require a complete review of the customer installed software and some project planning. Navigating performance, compatibility and other change issues without disruption to the enterprise requires experience, certified skillsets and a structured approach; something Maintech has resident in their Project Management Organization (PMO).

"Security breaches and "hacks" have been in the news and ensuring that systems are up to date to meet these threats is essential. Reports following data breaches in recent years have identified that 70% or more of successful cyberattacks have been due to hacks to known vulnerabilities in software where a patch was available. In this scenario, no patch will be available in Windows 7. Our service teams will work with a client to develop the plan and execute the migration to address the Windows 7 End-of-Life issue," stated D'Alessio.

As enterprise level customers look for expert professional service solutions with global coverage to simplify their support infrastructures and help secure their environment, Maintech is positioned to help them succeed. Maintech PMO has dozens of project managers who work with hundreds of dedicated field engineers to deliver solutions in the US and internationally.

About Maintech

Maintech, Incorporated is a global IT Infrastructure Managed Services and Data Center Support Services Company providing flexible multivendor solutions in the US & 48 countries. Maintech is relied upon for full managed services delivery, as well as for onsite service and support on 30 OEM brands of server, storage and network products. Maintech customers include many in the global Fortune 500 who operate in many industry verticals. For more information, visit us on the web at: www.Maintech.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/maintech/, and on twitter @Maintech1, or by calling 800-426-TECH.

Contact: Maintech Marketing – Stan Novak 201-739-4346 or Email at 216550@email4pr.com

SOURCE Maintech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maintech.com

