Maintenance Repair and Operations Global Market: Sector to Reach $769.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9%

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maintenance Repair and Operations Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maintenance repair and operations (MRO) market size reached US$ 648.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 769.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during 2022-2028.

Maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) refer to the processes undertaken by organizations to ensure smooth functioning of the tools and equipment. It involves conducting periodic functional checks, servicing and replacing of necessary machinery and building infrastructure for optimal operational efficiency. MRO processes ensure that the facilities, equipment, systems and tools are stocked, maintained and safe to use.

They aid in improving workflow management, employee safety and minimizing downtime and repair frequencies. MRO also provides prompt alerts for the replacement of organizational components before defects arise. As a result, MRO finds extensive application across various industries, such as construction, chemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, mining, automotive, aerospace, defense and food and beverage.



The increasing demand for enhanced organizational efficiency across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can also be attributed to the rising adoption of professional services as MRO aids in significantly optimizing supply chain management and process efficiencies.

Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the manufacturing industry is favoring the market growth. MRO is utilized to prevent cyclical fluctuations in equipment and monitor the upkeep of industrial equipment, consumables, furniture and plant supplies.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive maintenance solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing product demand for the maintenance of aircraft components and identification of structural damages, defects and dents is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including significant growth in the e-commerce industry, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to reduce overall energy consumption and practice lean manufacturing, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



