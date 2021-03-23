MAIR Launches Second Fragrance, Peony Silk

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIR®, a Houston-based fragrance line, has just released a Spring Eau de Parfum titled Peony Silk, the latest addition to their scent collection. The brand's last perfume launch debuted in the Fall of 2015 when the brand opened its doors.

"I experienced a lot of growing pains from the launch of my first perfume, Remember When, to the launch of my latest perfume, Peony Silk. This release feels more like a personal victory that I'm excited to share with the world," said Owner Mair Emenogu.

The brand's collection of scents are masterfully handcrafted. Peony Silk is an elegant medley of floral and wood notes such as jasmine, pink peonies, warm musk, and cashmere wood, perfect for the Spring and Summer seasons. Mair® and French Master Perfumer Florie Tanquerel worked together to create an Eau de parfum that combines American perfumery with the French traditions of perfume making. "A variety of fresh Spring scents in my home, hints of jasmine I would smell in my neighborhood during morning walks, and my favorite flower—pink peonies is what inspired the fragrance," said Emenogu. For Tanquerel, "The floral bouquet accord of Peony Silk was inspired by my childhood, growing up near the beautiful fields in the Perfume capital of the world, Grasse, France."

Peony Silk is now available online on its website mairfragrance.com and in the following Houston stores, Collectivo, McQueen's, Pop Up Shop Galleria, & Launch. The brand's first fragrance, Remember When is available on Macy's website and will carry Peony Silk in early April of this year. "I am incredibly fortunate to be supported by such a large retailer. Macy's has made good on its commitment to help black, female-owned brands a platform to shine. We have a great partnership, and I am honored to work with them," said Emenogu.

MAIR® is a luxury fragrance brand created by native Houstonian Mair Emenogu. The brand uses exclusive and rare ingredients sourced worldwide and works with world-renowned Master Perfumers to create unique yet versatile fragrances that elude luxury for men and women.

