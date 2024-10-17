MAISON DEMARLE® ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF FLEXIPAN.COM E-COMMERCE PLATFORM IN THE U.S.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The French heritage brand Maison Demarle®, renowned for transforming baking with Silpat®, has launched its new U.S. e-commerce platform, flexipan.com, on October 1, 2024. This direct-to-consumer site offers American home bakers access to the complete Flexipan® collection of non-stick silicone and fiberglass molds, beloved by top pastry chefs and culinary experts.
Flexipan® molds are known for their professional quality, durability, and ability to enhance baking experiences at home. Through the new platform, consumers will find a seamless shopping experience, along with tips and baking inspiration, designed to make professional baking tools accessible to home cooks.
"Bringing Flexipan® directly to the American market marks a significant step in our commitment to making professional baking tools accessible to home cooks," said Geoffrey Conforti, CEO of Maison Demarle®. "We've seen the success of Silpat® over the years and look forward to continuing this tradition of innovation with Flexipan®, empowering bakers to achieve consistent, flawless results."
The website features three primary product collections:
HeritageCollection: Versatile molds for everyday use, including classic shapes for cakes, muffins, and brioches.
Celebration Collection: Festive molds for special occasions, such as hearts and stars.
SignatureCollection: Specialty molds developed with world-renowned pastry chefs, including one co-created with James Beard Award-winning Chef Dominique Ansel to recreate his famous Cookie Shots.
Crafted in France from food-grade silicone and fiberglass, Flexipan® molds offer top-quality performance. Each mold undergoes a multi-step production process that takes at least ten days, resulting in heat resistance up to 465°F, freezer safety, and effortless unmolding without the need for greasing or flouring.
To celebrate the launch, the site offers special promotions, early access to new products, and $15 off the first purchase for customers who sign up for the Flexipan newsletter.
Maison Demarle® first introduced Silpat® to the U.S. 30 years ago, revolutionizing home baking with non-stick technology. Now, with the addition of Flexipan®, the brand continues its legacy of tradition, innovation, and craftsmanship, offering unparalleled baking tools for home bakers.
For more information and to explore the Flexipan® collection, visit flexipan.com.
About Maison Demarle®
Founded in 1965, Maison Demarle® is a pioneer in baking tools, known for its Silpat® and Flexipan® products. Dedicated to craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, the brand continues to set the standard for non-stick baking solutions worldwide.
SOURCE Maison Demarle
