MAISON DEMARLE® ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF FLEXIPAN.COM E-COMMERCE PLATFORM IN THE U.S.

Maison Demarle® has launched its new U.S. e-commerce platform, flexipan.com. Post this

Flexipan® molds are known for their professional quality, durability, and ability to enhance baking experiences at home. Through the new platform, consumers will find a seamless shopping experience, along with tips and baking inspiration, designed to make professional baking tools accessible to home cooks.

"Bringing Flexipan® directly to the American market marks a significant step in our commitment to making professional baking tools accessible to home cooks," said Geoffrey Conforti, CEO of Maison Demarle®. "We've seen the success of Silpat® over the years and look forward to continuing this tradition of innovation with Flexipan®, empowering bakers to achieve consistent, flawless results."

The website features three primary product collections:

Heritage Collection : Versatile molds for everyday use, including classic shapes for cakes, muffins, and brioches.

: Versatile molds for everyday use, including classic shapes for cakes, muffins, and brioches. Celebration Collection : Festive molds for special occasions, such as hearts and stars.

: Festive molds for special occasions, such as hearts and stars. Signature Collection: Specialty molds developed with world-renowned pastry chefs, including one co-created with James Beard Award-winning Chef Dominique Ansel to recreate his famous Cookie Shots.

Crafted in France from food-grade silicone and fiberglass, Flexipan® molds offer top-quality performance. Each mold undergoes a multi-step production process that takes at least ten days, resulting in heat resistance up to 465°F, freezer safety, and effortless unmolding without the need for greasing or flouring.

To celebrate the launch, the site offers special promotions, early access to new products, and $15 off the first purchase for customers who sign up for the Flexipan newsletter.

Maison Demarle® first introduced Silpat® to the U.S. 30 years ago, revolutionizing home baking with non-stick technology. Now, with the addition of Flexipan®, the brand continues its legacy of tradition, innovation, and craftsmanship, offering unparalleled baking tools for home bakers.

For more information and to explore the Flexipan® collection, visit flexipan.com.

About Maison Demarle®

Founded in 1965, Maison Demarle® is a pioneer in baking tools, known for its Silpat® and Flexipan® products. Dedicated to craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, the brand continues to set the standard for non-stick baking solutions worldwide.

SOURCE Maison Demarle