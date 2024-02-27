MAISON DEMARLE® ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF FLEXIPAN® NON-STICK SILICONE MOLDS

The Heritage French Brand Trusted By Baking Professionals Introduces Their Entire Collection of Silicone Molds For Home-Cooks Now Available In The U.S.



PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Demarle®, the French heritage brand trusted by professionals, announces the American launch of Flexipan®, the pioneering award-winning brand of flexible non-stick silicone and fiberglass molds, for consumers. In collaboration with renowned pastry chefs, Flexipan® has developed iconic molds that are essentials in professional kitchens thanks to their unrivaled quality and durability.

The Heritage French Brand Trusted By Baking Professionals Introduces Their Entire Collection of Silicone Molds For Home-Cooks Flexipan® will be launching nationwide, with three product collections: Heritage, Celebration, and Signature, all of which are available at Williams-Sonoma.

Maison Demarle® first brought Silpat® to the US 30 years ago and since then has become a staple in kitchens across the country. Now, with Flexipan®, Maison Demarle® is expanding the possibilities for consumers to recreate and reimagine dishes at-home continuing to make baking quicker, and easier by producing more consistent results, thanks to seamless demolding, bringing added versatility to the kitchen.

"Over the past sixty years, we've continuously strived for excellence through innovating how chefs and home cooks in France can enhance their results by developing silicone molds that make baking easier," adds Geoffrey Conforti, Chief Executive Officer at Maison Demarle®. "Through Silpat®, Americans have embraced how our silicone technology creates safe, dependable non-stick surfaces, and now with Flexipan®, we are excited to make baking more accessible for home cooks to unlock their creativity."

The Heritage line will feature a wide range of molds for everyday baking including popular shapes for muffins, brioches, cakes, and more.

The Celebration line includes shapes that are synonymous with snacking, hosting, holidays, including hearts for Valentine's, choco bombs, madeleines and other festive shapes to celebrate with.

The Signature line are molds that are specifically designed in collaboration with renowned pastry chefs throughout the world highlighting their signature pastries. In the inaugural launch, Flexipan® has partnered with James Beard Award-winning award-winning Chef Dominique Ansel , to develop a mold to recreate his iconic Cookie Shots.

"From families being able to create new traditions with Chef Ansel's cookie shots, to making entertaining easier over the holidays, and weekday baking approachable, there is no one size fits all to what can be achieved at-home with our molds," adds Julie Bucquet, Global Marketing Manager at Maison Demarle®.

Each Flexipan® mold takes at least ten days to craft and is made with fiberglass or 100% platinum food-grade silicone. The intensive process is done primarily by hand, with numerous steps to develop the layers of each mold designed to be able to withstand temperatures of 465°F, to allow for better heat conduction. The lightweight design is freezer safe so that home cooks can depend on them for any technique that the recipe requires. Its pliability makes it easy to release the final product for effortless unmolding so that no grease or flouring is required.

Made in France, all of Maison Demarle® products are crafted by highly skilled professionals, staying true to the traditional methods that the brand developed in 1965. Flexipan's® innovation in their proprietary silicone creates flexibility for multipurpose uses, from baking to savory, and durability to last hundreds of uses.

Flexipan®'s product range, including 16 versatile molds, are available now online, and in-stores exclusively at Williams-Sonoma (here).

About Flexipan ® ( Maison Demarle )

Established in 1965, Maison Demarle®, the French Heritage Group is known for their unique craftsmanship and innovation thanks to their cutting-edge technical expertise stemming from its workshop based in the Hauts de France.

Their brands Flexipan® and SILPAT® have established themselves as pioneers in the industry and trusted by professionals for their unrivaled quality, and unmatched non-stick properties. Flexipan® is a leading specialist in non-stick cooking supports trusted in professional kitchens globally, which are now accessible to home cooks with their Signature, Celebration, featuring both seasonal and shapes designed for entertaining, and Heritage mold collection, for everyday classic shapes, to make it easier to bake like professionals at home.

