Maison Garrison is Bringing Effortless Style to The Shoppes at Yale Claremont

CLAREMONT, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Garrison is proud to announce the grand opening of a brand-new brick-and-mortar store in downtown Claremont, CA. This inspired women's clothing business is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the new store location, 323 W Bonita Ave. Claremont, CA 91711.

Fashion-forward women looking for the perfect stylish, modern apparel for their closets can browse through the Maison Garrison Boutique's curated collections and take advantage of a one-time inauguration offer. The first 100 people who arrive to celebrate the opening of this second boutique location have access to free special giveaways unavailable to the general public.

Shoppers who arrive after the initial giveaways will still have access to this brand's collection of luxurious clothing for women aged 18 to 65, including:

Jeans

Shorts

Footwear

Lounge Wear

Tops and Tunics

Sweaters and Cardigans

Jumpsuits, Rompers, and Bodysuits

Skirts

Dresses

Pants and Trousers

Coats and Jackets

Handbags and Accessories

Co-creator and co-designer of Maison Garrison, Shirley Garrison, looks forward to bringing her unique, fashionable pieces to this Southern California neighborhood.

"Be you, do you," Garrison said. "Claremont is known for its shops and downtown entertainment; fantastic restaurants and bakeries. We at Maison Garrison feel blessed to be part of such a fun city."

Shirley Garrison, born in Ostend, Belgium has had an eye for fashion ever since she was little, attending fashion shows throughout Europe. Years later, she now is co-designing and creating wonderful European styles with up to 19 different designers in New York. Her goal is to provide women with beauty and self-confidence, hence her motto: Dare to be.

Women throughout the Southern California community are invited to browse Maison Garrison's originally-designed pieces, created with PETA-approved materials and vegan leather. Whether they're looking for familiar basics or statement pieces, our Claremont location is now open for business.

Learn more about Maison Garrison's collections and browse their catalog of women's clothing at maison-garrison.com .

About Maison Garrison Boutique:

Always a year or two ahead of the latest fashion trends, the Maison Garrison Boutique offers a curated collection of stylish women's apparel, shoes, purses, and other fashion accessories. Their collections are available to purchase in-store or online at maison-garrison.com .

