Maison Law Unveils Groundbreaking Study on Pedestrian Safety in U.S. Cities

VISALIA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law is proud to announce the release of a comprehensive new study examining pedestrian accident rates, safety improvements, and emerging risks across American cities. Commissioned by Maison Law and using the latest data from 2020–2023, this report highlights both the most dangerous and the safest cities for pedestrians, providing valuable insights into urban safety and pedestrian accident prevention measures.

Key Findings:

Most Dangerous Cities: Hempstead, NY leads with 117.5 pedestrian accidents per 100,000 residents, followed by Hingham, MA (94.2), Decatur, GA (73.5), Stanton, CA (72.8), and Barstow, CA (64.3). High accident rates are linked to dense urban environments, heavy traffic, and limited pedestrian infrastructure.



Hempstead, NY leads with 117.5 pedestrian accidents per 100,000 residents, followed by Hingham, MA (94.2), Decatur, GA (73.5), Stanton, CA (72.8), and Barstow, CA (64.3). High accident rates are linked to dense urban environments, heavy traffic, and limited pedestrian infrastructure. Safest Cities: San Diego, CA tops the safety list with just 0.14 accidents per 100,000 residents. Guilford, NC (0.18), Los Angeles, CA (0.18), San Francisco, CA (0.36), and Sacramento, CA (0.37) also showcase effective urban planning and pedestrian-friendly policies.



San Diego, CA tops the safety list with just 0.14 accidents per 100,000 residents. Guilford, NC (0.18), Los Angeles, CA (0.18), San Francisco, CA (0.36), and Sacramento, CA (0.37) also showcase effective urban planning and pedestrian-friendly policies. Emerging Hotspots: Lincoln, NE experienced a staggering 463.7% average yearly increase in pedestrian accidents. Other cities with notable spikes include Brownsville, TX (245.8%), Springfield, MA (224.3%), and Augusta, GA (215.0%).



Lincoln, NE experienced a staggering 463.7% average yearly increase in pedestrian accidents. Other cities with notable spikes include Brownsville, TX (245.8%), Springfield, MA (224.3%), and Augusta, GA (215.0%). Cities Making Progress: Santa Rosa, CA, Prescott Valley, AZ, Teaneck, NJ, and Rockledge, FL saw average yearly decreases of 62.5% in pedestrian accidents, illustrating the impact of proactive safety measures.

Martin Gasparian, attorney and founder of Maison Law, stated, "The data highlights urgent challenges and promising solutions in pedestrian safety. We commissioned this study to raise awareness and support communities in adopting smart infrastructure and enforcement strategies that save lives."

Why It Matters:

Pedestrian accidents cause significant injuries, fatalities, and lasting impacts. Cities experiencing rising accident rates need targeted interventions, such as improved crosswalks, lighting, and traffic enforcement. Those showing progress prove that change is possible with the right measures.

Maison Law is committed to helping those affected by preventable accidents, providing legal guidance for navigating claims and promoting community safety initiatives.

About the Study:

The study gathered accident counts from the FHWA and NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System, adjusting for city population using U.S. Census Bureau data. This ensures accurate representation of both the number of incidents and their relative impact.

For more information and to view the full report, visit Maison Law's website or contact Maison Law.

Media Contact:

Maison Law

866-383-8922

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm