Maison Louis Jadot and No Story Lost Offer Limited-Edition Holiday Gift that Captures "Vintage" Love Stories

BEAUNE, France, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Louis Jadot, known as the #1 selling red and white French wine in America, has partnered with No Story Lost to unveil an exclusive holiday offering—the "Vintage Love Story Chronicles" package. Over a shared glass of wine, couples are invited to recount their love stories, which will be artfully captured in a custom-made book by a professional author, a one-of-a-kind personalized gift experience.

"Wine, at its core, is a time capsule—capturing the essence of a moment and a place, aging into complexity much like a relationship," said Jennifer Fritz, Brand Director for Maison Louis Jadot. "This, and our 'America Loves Jadot' mantra, inspired us to craft a holiday gift experience that provides couples a meaningful way to preserve and celebrate their most cherished memories."

"Vintage Love Story Chronicles" invites couples to recount their narrative during a guided interview over a glass of Louis Jadot wine. A writer from No Story Lost then transforms their reflections into a custom book, taking the pressure off the couple and allowing them to enjoy an elevated, memorable experience from start to finish.

The package is available through No Story Lost's website and includes guided interviews, a custom love storybook, a voucher for Maison Louis Jadot wines and premium glassware. The gift provides a romantic experience, resulting in a hardcover book that captures the couple's story through words and photos.

"We've always loved capturing people's life stories, but this collaboration with Maison Louis Jadot has allowed us to curate an experience uniquely centered on love, offering couples a beautiful way to reflect on their relationship," said Andrew Hall, Co-Founder of No Story Lost. "Pairing this holiday offering with Louis Jadot wine elevates the entire gifting experience and creates a deeper connection to the memories they'll cherish forever."

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, hosts of HGTV's "100 Day Dream Home," have been tapped as campaign ambassadors. The pair have captured their love story through the experience with No Story Lost and are inspiring other couples to do the same. This month, Brian is offering a "Vintage Love Story Chronicles" package to one lucky follower through a giveaway on his Instagram.

"For us, the holidays are all about celebrating defining moments that make our story unique," said Mika Kleinschmidt. "This experience has allowed us to reflect on our journey together, and we hope to encourage other couples to capture their 'vintage love stories.'"

This limited-edition holiday package weaves together the art of personal storytelling, the sentimental nature of gift-giving and the rich heritage of one of Burgundy's most renowned wine houses, making it an ideal gift for those who value love and legacy.

To purchase this limited-time gift, visit nostorylost.com/louisjadot. Campaign imagery can be found here. For further information about Maison Louis Jadot, visit lovejadot.com. For additional information about No Story Lost, visit nostorylost.com.

About Kobrand Corporation:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's fine wine and spirits portfolio was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio, visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com .

About Maison Louis Jadot:

Maison Louis Jadot is one of the most trusted and revered wine houses in Burgundy's Côte d'Or. And today, Jadot is the #1 selling French red wine and white wine in the U.S. The Jadot team balances tradition and technology, focusing on the purest expression of each wine's terroir. These principles of vinification take the lightest possible hand in winemaking and produce the essence of fine Burgundy. Founded in 1859, the house now owns 528 acres of vineyards, including 280 acres of the Cote d'Or's most prestigious Premier and Grand Cru plots.

About No Story Lost:

No Story Lost was founded to celebrate the power of personal stories by turning cherished memories into beautifully crafted, custom-designed coffee table books. The company's team of writers, editors, and designers works closely with each client to capture the unique essence of their life stories, preserving family legacies for generations to come. Based in Vancouver, Canada, No Story Lost offers a seamless, interview-driven process that transforms memories into timeless keepsakes. For more information about No Story Lost and its services, visit https://nostorylost.com.

SOURCE Maison Louis Jadot