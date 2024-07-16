Maison Louis Latour Selects 360's Three Cheers for U.S. PR Duties

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Burgundy wine producer Louis Latour has named Three Cheers, a 360PR+ agency, as its agency partner for the US market, handling communications and marketing responsibilities. Proudly independent with 12th generation family leadership, Louis Latour is renowned for releasing some of the world's most highly rated Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, with five of its wines recently recognized at the Sommeliers Choice Awards.

Maison Louis Latour

"Burgundy has long set the standard for wines made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and we have an opportunity to increase visibility and support for the Louis Latour portfolio in the U.S., with our wines for every day and every occasion," explained Florent Latour, CEO of Maison Louis Latour. "The team at Three Cheers blends deep experience with premium adult beverage and lifestyle brands and is already having success reaching and educating more consumers about Louis Latour's multigenerational story and our high-quality wines."

At approximately 25% the size of Bordeaux, Burgundy is a small and truly special region. The Burgundy terroir – which encompasses the soil, climate and other environmental factors – is so special that the region has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Louis Latour has long played a role in pioneering sustainable viticulture practices, helping to preserve the specialness of the Burgundy region and producing the highest-quality wines.

"There is no Burgundian wine producer more iconic than Louis Latour and we are honored to have been selected to represent Louis Latour and to collaborate with Florent and the talented team at Louis Latour to help bring their unique story and incredible wines to more consumers with the support of their distribution partners," commented Laura Tomasetti, CEO at 360PR+.

Among the agency's first duties has been announcing new executive appointments, including the appointment of Eléonore Latour, a 12th generation Latour family member, as Vice President of Maison Louis Latour, and Francois Beall as Vice President of Sales of Louis Latour Inc., the company's wholly owned US subsidiary, both reporting to CEO Florent Latour. The agency also recently hosted wine, culinary and lifestyle journalists for a Louis Latour "Summer in Burgundy" event at Little Prince in New York.

About Maison Louis Latour

Founded in 1797 in the Côte de Beaune and located on 120 pristine acres in East Central France, Maison Louis Latour is dedicated to showcasing the true terroir of Burgundy, with a deep commitment to sustainable production and the well-being of its fellow growers and producers. Independent and family-owned and -run since its founding more than 225 years ago, Maison Louis Latour today expertly combines innovation with tradition. The company is the only Burgundy winemaker to operate its own cooperage, producing 3,500 barrels annually, each providing perfect control of the interaction between the oak and wine inside. Louis Latour's mastery of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay is evident in the more than 120 wines it releases in a typical year, from some of the world's most highly regarded Grand Crus to a host of other well-balanced whites and reds that invite exploration by a range of wine enthusiasts. For more, visit https://louislatourwine.com/.

About Three Cheers

New York-based Three Cheers is a wholly owned subsidiary of 360PR+, an award-winning independent marketing and communications agency serving leading brands with expertise in a variety of sectors. Three Cheers parlays fresh insights into creatively driven, integrated campaigns for alcohol brands that drive awareness, interest and trial by speaking to adult consumers' lifestyles and leveraging long-built relationships with top-tier media and an array of tastemakers. The agency's services span media relations, spokesperson training, executive communications, influencer marketing, social media strategy, content creation and events. For more, visit www.threecheerspr.com and www.360PR.plus.

