Maison Perrier® Drops First-Ever Fashion Edit with Rent the Runway to Bring Effortless French Style Stateside this Summer

The limited-time Rent the Runway collection, French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier, features more than 150 curated looks, including new-to-the-platform styles to elevate any occasion.

The details:

This summer, Maison Perrier and Rent the Runway invite you to bring a little je ne sais quoi to your closet with French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier .

and invite you to bring a little to your closet with . Inspired by the effortless sophistication of a French summer, the curated collection offers timeless pieces designed to elevate everyday style with understated elegance.

Featuring more than 150 pieces, including new-to-the-platform styles, the limited-time collection includes crisp silhouettes, breezy separates and elegant dresses that bring the chic essence of modern French style within reach.

The collection will be available June 15 through July 15 in the Rent the Runway app and online at RenttheRunway.com.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Perrier has partnered with Rent the Runway to make summer très chic with French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier, a limited-time, curated fashion collection inspired by the rich French heritage of Maison Perrier and the refined spirit of its refreshing, uplifting bubbles.

French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier® and Rent the Runway brings effortless French style stateside with a limited-time curated collection

As an icon of the irresistible French lifestyle, the Maison Perrier® recipe was crafted in Paris and bottled in the South of France, where sparkling water has long defined moments of connection and culture, delivering signature grand bubbles and sophisticated flavors that elevate any occasion—from midday uplift to elevated mocktail moments with friends. Through the brand's first-of-its-kind collection with Rent the Runway, Maison Perrier is extending that same sense of French elegance to summer wardrobes, making it easy for fashion enthusiasts to rent, style and sip their way into having a French girl summer.

Featuring more than 150 curated pieces, including styles new to the platform, the collection delivers versatility and understated elegance. From structured tops paired with breezy wide-leg trousers to flowing midi skirts and elegant slip dresses, each piece reflects the ease and polish of French summer style, whether you're dreaming of an afternoon on a Parisian terrasse or a sun-soaked soirée along the French Riviera. With French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier, achieving the irresistible French savoir-faire aesthetic has never been easier.

"Maison Perrier always brings the charm of the French terrasse to sparkling water drinkers wherever they are," said Molly Lyons, Senior Marketing Manager at Maison Perrier. "Now, with French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier, our collaboration with Rent the Runway merges the easy elegance of the terrasse with the convenience of a curated summer wardrobe, making the everyday feel effortlessly elevated and uniquely French."

The thoughtfully curated collection features pieces from a mélange of French designers.

"Rent the Runway aims to empower women to feel their best every day, making high fashion accessible and approachable," said Kaitlyn Bailey, SVP, Buying at Rent the Runway. "Together with Maison Perrier, we're giving shoppers a fresh way to tap into the chic essence of modern French styling, with a collection of elevated, versatile styles that make summer dressing feel effortless."

French Girl Summer by Maison Perrier will be available June 15 through July 15. Customers can browse and rent the collection directly in the Rent the Runway app and online at RenttheRunway.com for a limited time. Orders will also include a special discount on Maison Perrier products so customers can complete their look with a little extra je ne sais quoi.

To explore the collection, visit the Rent the Runway app or access it directly online through www.renttherunway.com/pdp/shop/frenchgirlsummer/products, and follow @maisonperrierusa on social or visit https://www.maisonperrier.us/.

About MAISON PERRIER Beverages

MAISON PERRIER beverages are pioneering a new chapter from the makers of Perrier.

MAISON PERRIER is an uplifting new range of sparkling beverages offering a pleasurable and intense taste to meet your varying needs and taste preferences throughout the day. Whether you're looking for an uplifting mid-afternoon treat or refined new flavors for mocktail drinks out with friends. Learn more at www.maisonperrier.us/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Rent the Runway, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud. RTR's mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte, and shop resale from hundreds of designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics, and technology.

SOURCE Maison Perrier