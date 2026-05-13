Maison Perrier Invites You to "French Kiss Instead" with New Campaign for its First-Ever Juicy Sparkling Water with Benefits

With a perfect match of two fruit juices and the brand's signature grand bubbles, French Kiss is designed for a world that quietly longs for passion — transforming everyday refreshment into a sensory moment, where a simple sip becomes a playful substitute for intimacy.

"Can't Kiss? French Kiss Instead" is rooted in a universal, relatable feeling: a fleeting moment of connection in a world that often keeps us apart, the charged anticipation between two people who catch each other's attention. The campaign, developed in partnership with Ogilvy, playfully suggests that when a real kiss is out of reach, Maison Perrier French Kiss delivers an irresistible alternative, à la Française.

Through a series of four tantalizing 'near-kiss' vignettes, the campaign tells the story of would-be lovers as they find themselves just out of each other's reach, with each scene building tension—until the spell is playfully broken by a refreshing sip, capturing the taste, flavor, and sensation of what could be, instead of what wasn't.

"The effortlessly elevated French lifestyle has always been at the heart of our brand," said Molly Lyons, Senior Marketing Manager at Maison Perrier. "With our new 'Can't Kiss? French Kiss Instead' campaign, we're channeling that signature French passion, infusing sensuality, spontaneity and style into a modern moment of yearning. When desire is in the air, but the timing isn't right, French Kiss offers a sparkling ritual of bold flavor and bubbles designed to flirt with the senses and satisfy that craving for indulgence."

"Can't Kiss? French Kiss Instead" was directed by Rebecca Zlotowski. It was filmed in Paris, and comes to life across social, digital and streaming platforms. Debuting in the U.S., the campaign launches with two irresistible stories, "Hotel", where a Parisian hotel's revolving door turns a pair's shared glance through the glass into a missed opportunity, and "Metro," where another pair catch a brief but meaningful glance from their seats in the Paris Metro as they pass swiftly in opposite directions. Just as the moment reaches its peak, the tension is playfully broken with a satisfying sip of Maison Perrier French Kiss, becoming the kiss itself. The "Can't Kiss? French Kiss Instead" campaign expands globally with two additional vignettes in 2027.

Crafted to reflect the culture of romance from which it was born, French Kiss elevates everyday moments with a touch of passion. With a recipe developed in Paris and bottled in the South of France, Maison Perrier French Kiss Sparkling Juice Beverage™ is made with at least 10% real fruit juice and provides 6g of fiber and less than 1g of added sugar.

Just as a near-kiss holds the promise of two people coming together, Maison Perrier French Kiss embraces its own perfect pairing of two distinct fruit flavors—from Blackberry & Lemon and Peach & Cherry to Mango & Coconut and Raspberry & Lime. Each can transforms a moment of sweet tension into a refreshingly elevated reward.

The launch of French Kiss marks a significant innovation for Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverage, accelerating its expansion into the premium "better-for-you" beverage segment by meeting consumer demand for elegant and mindful refreshment options.

The "Can't Kiss? French Kiss Instead" campaign is rolling out across multiple platforms including social, digital, Amazon Prime, Roku, Peacock, and Disney. To learn more about Maison Perrier and French Kiss, follow @maisonperrierusa on social or visit maisonperrier.us.

About MAISON PERRIER Beverages

MAISON PERRIER beverages are pioneering a new chapter from the makers of Perrier.

MAISON PERRIER is an uplifting new range of sparkling beverages offering a pleasurable and intense taste to meet your varying needs and taste preferences throughout the day. Whether you're looking for an uplifting mid-afternoon treat or refined new flavors for mocktail drinks out with friends. Learn more at maisonperrier.us or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages is a standalone, globally managed business within the Nestlé Group. The company serves consumers in more than 100 markets with a portfolio of more than 35 brands, including S.Pellegrino, Perrier, Acqua Panna, Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks, Maison Perrier, Buxton, Essentia, Levissima, La Vie and Nestlé Pure Life. Building on its heritage and expertise in waters, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages is focused on growth in premium and better-for-you beverages, creating value for consumers, customers and stakeholders.

SOURCE Maison Perrier