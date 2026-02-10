Pucker Up: Maison Perrier® Introduces French Kiss - A New Sweetened Sparkling Water With Benefits

A first-of-its-kind, French Kiss blends the signature grand bubbles of Maison Perrier® with real fruit juice and prebiotics

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, get ready for your tastebuds to fall in love with Maison Perrier® French Kiss, the brand's first-ever sweetened sparkling water innovation– with benefits!

Maison Perrier French Kiss pairs signature grand bubbles with real fruit juice, natural flavors, and prebiotics in four indulgent flavor combinations inspired by Paris.

Adding a kiss of sweetness to the signature grand bubbles of Maison Perrier, French Kiss is more than a sip of sparkling water – it's a flirtation with your senses. Artfully blending the flavors of real fruit with prebiotics, the first-of-its-kind sweetened sparkling water features at least 10% real fruit juice, natural flavors, 6 grams of fiber and less than 1 gram of sugar to create a love match in every can.

Inspired by Paris–the city of love–and bottled in the south of France, each can of Maison Perrier French Kiss comes in four delectable flavors that pairs two fruit flavors for a perfect combination:

Blackberry & Lemon – a zesty duo with the berry best vibes.

best vibes. Peach & Cherry – As juicy as a summer fling.

Mango & Coconut – Flirting with tropical beach bliss in every sip.

Raspberry & Lime – A tart and sweet power couple you'll want to toast with every day.

"At Maison Perrier, celebrating life's bubbliest moments has always been at the heart of our brand," said Molly Lyons, Senior Marketing Manager at Maison Perrier. "With French Kiss, we're proud to introduce a vibrant new chapter in our sparkling water portfolio, our first-ever sweetened sparkling water. Inspired by our French heritage, it blends Parisian sophistication with a burst of fruit-forward flavors and a prebiotic twist, which complements our existing offerings while pushing the boundaries of refreshment, bringing a playful yet refined touch to our water."

Maison Perrier French Kiss is the latest innovation joining the Maison Perrier portfolio and the first to offer prebiotic benefits, providing even more to love with every sip.

Available now, Maison Perrier French Kiss can be found on Amazon and Harris Teeter for a suggested MSRP of $8.49 for a 6-can pack. With additional rollout in Target and Publix mid-to-late February, and all retailers nationwide by early April so everyone has a chance to taste the love.

For more details on Maison Perrier, follow @maisonperrierusa on social or visit https://www.maisonperrier.us/.

