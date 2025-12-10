MAISON PERRIER® Launches the MAISON PERRIER® Art Prize, A New Mentorship Program for Emerging Artistic Talents

The first edition of the new mentorship program features renowned artist Amoako Boafo serving as the inaugural mentor

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAISON PERRIER® proudly unveils the MAISON PERRIER® Art Prize, an international initiative created to champion emerging artists and open new pathways for creativity. The first edition will unfold under the mentorship of Amoako Boafo, who is planned to include a six-week artist residency at dot.ateliers residency in Accra (Ghana), founded by the Ghanaian painter, to foster artistic exchange and creativity.

"It has always been a passion of mine to support artists," said Amoako Boafo. "Hopefully, a little assistance from us all can help grow their talents, add value to themselves and their works, and allow them to continue adding value to the world."

The MAISON PERRIER® Art Prize reflects the brand's long-term ambition to unlock new opportunities for emerging talents and to offer them the international exposure they deserve. It creates a space for collaboration, guidance and shared imagination.

The jury, composed of leading international figures from the art world, includes Laurent Le Bon, President of the Centre Pompidou in Paris (France); Cathia Lawson-Hall, Co-founder of the Centre Pompidou's Africa Acquisitions Committee; Fabrice Bousteau, French art critic, journalist, curator and editor-in-chief of Beaux Arts Magazine and Le Quotidien de l'Art; Thomas E. Moore III, Executive Director of the American Friends of the Louvre; and Jimena Blázquez Abascal, Director of the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo (CAAC) in Seville (Spain). Together, they will assess the submissions and select a shortlist of finalists, from which Amoako Boafo will choose the overall winner.

The rewards offered reflect the ambition and spirit of the prize. Subject to verification and compliance with all contest rules, the Winning Candidate may receive:

A mentorship with Amoako Boafo

A 6-week artist residency at dot.ateliers residency in Accra (Ghana)

A total amount of up to forty thousand euros (€40,000) as compensation

A limited edition on MAISON PERRIER® packaging

Applications for the MAISON PERRIER® Art Prize opened on December 1, 2025 through maisonperrier.fr, inviting emerging artists from around the world to take part in this first edition. Submissions will close on March 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. CET.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to graphic artists worldwide, 25 years of age or older. Contest ends 3/31/26. Void where prohibited. For complete Rules, eligibility information, entry instructions, judging criteria and prize details, visit www.maisonperrier.fr/art-prize-rules.

ABOUT AMOAKO BOAFO

Amoako Boafo (b. 1984; Accra, Ghana; lives and works in Ghana) is innovative in his approach: acclaimed for his enticing finger-painted portraits, his work has become landmarked in the pictorial subset of art history. Through striking, often monotone and direct portraits, Boafo engages in an intimate closeness with his subjects. The figures gaze with unwavering firmness as they look to the viewer with stern dispositions. Typically isolated on single color backgrounds, viewers have nowhere to look but at the subjects, leaving little room for misinterpretation. His tableaux vivants are placed at a high recognition, both physically regarding their size and spiritually in terms of their grandeur. Boafo studied at the Academy of Fine Arts, Vienna (Austria) and in 2017 was awarded with the jury prize, Walter Koschatzky Art Prize. His work has been widely collected by private and public collections, most recently by the Wooyang Art Museum (South Korea), Denver Art Museum (Colorado, USA), the Musée National d'Art Moderne, Centre Pompidou (Paris, France), the Leopold Museum (Vienna, Austria), Tate Modern (London, UK), Los Angeles County Museum of Art (California, USA), and Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (New York, USA). His work has been exhibited in institutions such as the Belvedere Museum (Vienna, Austria), Kunsthalle Vienna (Vienna, Austria), Seattle Art Museum (Seattle, USA), Museum of the African Diaspora (San Francisco, USA) and The Bass Museum (Miami, USA), among others.

