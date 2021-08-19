Maison Reserve & Co. launches new multi-industry staking feature

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Reserve & Co. ("Maison Reserve" or the "Company"), a manufacturing and product company, today announced the launch of its new multi-industry staking feature in their proprietary platform, allowing users to select one or more industries when staking their cryptocurrency assets.

Since going live, thousands of users have enabled the feature in their account to maximize their holdings.

Changing the rules of crypto staking

Proof of stake involves an entity mining or validating block transactions according to how many coins or tokens they hold.

Up until today, there hasn't been an easy way for a user to stake their cryptocurrency by specific industry or sector type. The mainstream traditional staking offered users zero choices. "We asked our user-base what they'd like to see added or modified in our platform, and their response was overwhelmingly around the staking feature," mentioned Jennifer Payne, lead usability researcher at Maison Reserve. "Once we were able to pinpoint the most common industry sectors, our team of blockchain technologists created tranches of the most stable cryptocurrencies that allow for staking, giving users an easy way to make their selections."

Maison Reserve currently supports more than 30 proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains, including Ethereum 2.0, Solana, Polkadot, NEAR, and Avalanche.

To learn more about Maison Reserve products and cryptocurrency (MRSV), go to https://www.maisonreserve.com

SOURCE Maison Reserve & Co

