Maison Shanghai Release New Look and Arrangement for 2019

With the coming version, the new appearance was released at the Press Conference in Shanghai (8 May 2019).

The new look, with less distinctive colours, lightens the boundaries, but shows respect to all voices, attitudes, and possibilities. Lighting, Home Décor and Lifestyle indicate both the exhibiting categories at Maison Shanghai and the core value of the exhibition.

Lighting and Home Décor

As a trade platform, Maison Shanghai is always dedicated to offering the furnishing market with quality products and commercial resources for sellers and buyers to make their business the best. During the 4-day exhibition, half of the venue – Hall 1 and Hall 2 – will be covered with hundreds of furnishing brands, showcasing a large market with opportunities. Lighting and home décor are the two main categories of 2019, among which, home décor also includes carpet, decorative painting, fragrance, sculpture, home textile, tableware, etc.

Besides, the two halls are planned to help grow local manufacturing profit, by sharing knowledge and resources at the venue:

IP Brands Show (Hall 1) is a featured section for manufacturers who are looking to raise brand value. In cooperation with LEC (Licensing Expo China), Maison Shanghai is to correspond with the most popular icons, and further bring up the sharing conference of branding strategies for registered exhibitors and visitors. Speakers and scholars of Maison Business School (Hall 2) will give lectures both online and offline. Most of the courses are related to the solutions for current industrial pain points, including business strategies, recent policies, design methodology, and more to be explored.

Design for Lifestyle

The other half of the venue – Hall 3 and Hall 4 – will also exhibit furnishing products in a wide range. Mainly focusing on design, the featured sections based in these two halls are to gather the great design works and resources all together. Visitors will be able to browse and quote face-to-face with designers and design brands, who are also looking for great manufacturers and retailers, and to know the real Chinese furnishing market, so as to make a good deal.

Hall 3 is curated as an open marketplace – Design of Designers – for buyers and sellers to exchange information. Also, curators and designers are to search and practise the methods for furnishing manufacturing pain point with R.E.Design of "panels". The motion will discuss both design skills and sustainability of the panel materials used in the industry.

At Hall 4, demonstration showrooms of products design and interior design from invited designers will be presented at Home Plus and Design X, aiming to set up a direct dialogue between interior designers and furnishing brands. Meanwhile, visitors will have the chance to meet collections of those influential design works from China Design Museum and China Industrial Design Museum, at featured section in respect of the first 100-anniversary of The Staatliches Bauhaus.

