Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

21 Dec, 2023, 20:55 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Maison Solutions Inc. ("Maison Solutions" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MSS). Investors who purchased Maison Solutions securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/mss.

The investigation concerns whether Maison Solutions has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:
On December 15, 2023, Hindenburg Research published an investigation into Maison Solutions, alleging a number of "red flags" concerning potentially illegal activities and nefarious pumping/manipulation related to the Company. Hindenburg's investigation uncovered potentially undisclosed related parties, liens, and litigation. The investigation also revealed that the Company may be "being pumped by WhatsApp chat rooms" with screenshots of chatrooms showing "trading plans." Hindenburg also reported that John Xu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President, is also the President of J&C International Group ("J&C"), a company which "support[s] immigration services for high-net-worth Chinese investors" and that J&C, John Xu, and an alleged related entity, Hong Kong Supermarkets, are named as defendants in an ongoing litigation alleging defendants used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program.

On this news, Maison Solutions' stock price fell $12.71 per share, or 83.6%, to close at $2.50 per share on December 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Maison Solutions securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/mss. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
332-239-2660 | [email protected]

