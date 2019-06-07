Maisonette Appoints Marissa Mayer To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maisonette , the go-to online shopping destination for baby and children's fashion and lifestyle, today announced the appointment of Marissa Mayer, Co-Founder of Lumi Labs, Inc., and former President and CEO of Yahoo! Inc., to the company's board of directors. As the fourth board member of Maisonette, Mayer brings her comprehensive technology knowledge and leadership expertise to this female-founded and led company dedicated to transforming the way consumers shop for their children.

Mayer is the Co-Founder of Lumi Labs, an early-stage start-up focused on building consumer applications enabled by artificial intelligence. Prior to founding Lumi Labs in 2018, Mayer served as President and CEO of Yahoo for five years, marking her as one of only 20 female CEOs at the helm of a Fortune 500 company. Preceding her time at Yahoo, Mayer was the first female engineer at Google where she spent 13 years and led the development of the site's most successful products, namely Google Maps, Google Earth, Google News and Gmail.

"We've long admired Marissa's perseverance and the path she's forged not only for women in a male-dominated tech industry but also for working mothers who are entrepreneurs and business leaders," said Sylvana Ward Durrett, Co-Founder & CEO of Maisonette. "Throughout the course of Maisonette, Marissa has lent her expertise and provided advice on many elements of the business. We are thrilled to have Marissa join as an official board member and bring her world-class experience to the strategic direction and continued growth of Maisonette."

"I'm very excited to join the board of Maisonette. As a mother of three young children and a customer, I love what Maisonette stands for and brings to the market - quality, simplicity, and style. Maisonette addresses key needs for modern families and has tremendous potential and momentum to build on," Mayer said. "I admire Sylvana and Luisana for their taste and operational savvy, and I look forward to working with them to scale and grow their company."

"Marissa's renowned background as a Silicon Valley leader and innovator is invaluable to any startup, especially a female-founded company," said Luisana Mendoza de Roccia, Co-Founder & President of Maisonette. "As we continue to redefine this fast-growing sector and create an inspiring digital platform for millennial parents, we look forward to merging our networks and background within retail, fashion, and consumer with Marissa's in the technology sector."

With the appointment of Mayer, Maisonette's Board of Directors now consists of four members including Tony Florence, General Partner and Head of Technology Investing at NEA, the lead investor who spearheaded Maisonette's seed and series A funding, and Co-Founders, Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza de Roccia.

Mayer currently serves on the board of Walmart since 2012 and on the boards of the Stanford Children's Hospital, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Ballet and the foundation board for the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum. Over the course of her career, Mayer was ranked number one by Fortune in its annual "40 Under 40" list of business leaders. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Symbolic Systems and a Master of Science in Computer Science with a focus on artificial intelligence from Stanford University.

With the continued commitment of offering exceptional customer service and an inspiring shopping experience, Maisonette has also recently appointed Chris Sponiar as their Chief Operating Officer. Sponiar joins Maisonette from Walmart US eCommerce. At Walmart, Sponiar was General Manager of Walmart.com's Toys & Seasonal business and joined as part of the acquisition of Jet.com in 2016, having held a variety of roles including strategic partnerships and establishment of Jet's toys business. With this appointment, Chris brings a wealth of startup experience to Maisonette through his time investing in digital marketing and eCommerce businesses with Unilever's corporate venture fund, Unilever Ventures.

Maisonette curates and aggregates a diverse and differentiated assortment of quality apparel, accessories, toys, furniture and home décor for children ages 0-16 via a global network of brands and boutiques.

