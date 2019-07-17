Maisonette Launches Baby Registry

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maisonette , the go-to online shopping destination for baby and children's fashion and lifestyle, today announces the launch of its baby registry, which curates and simplifies the registry experience for expectant parents and goes beyond the essentials to ensure a stylish life with baby. In transforming the traditional registry experience, Maisonette has designed the platform to remind every parent-to-be that shopping for your newborn doesn't mean sacrificing style. The Maisonette Baby Registry will offer a unique selection of registry essentials and exclusive products as well as the expertise of several influential moms including Lily Aldridge, Daphne Oz, Diane Kruger and more, who share their registry must-haves.

"Creating a registry for your newborn is such an exciting time in a mother-to-be's life!! Maisonette has all my favorite baby clothes and mommy gear that I love and trust. Both for my newborn and my sweet 7 year old!!" said model and mom of two, Lily Aldridge.

The Maisonette Baby Registry provides a curated solution reflective of the expectant parent's lifestyle and aesthetic, including the best selection of essentials from home décor to diaper bags, skincare to strollers, to seamlessly bring style into every facet of this new phase. As a trusted source for parenting inspiration, the registry will feature shoppable content and curated edits, shop by style functionality, and expert advice readily available via the Maisonette Customer Experience team.

"With the introduction of the Maisonette Baby Registry, we wanted to create a one-stop destination for first time parents and parents expecting their second or third child – not just for what you need, but for the extra-special items that parents actually want," said Sylvana Ward Durrett, Co-Founder & CEO of Maisonette. "Baby registry was a natural next step to further extend our commitment to simplifying shopping for parents, and we look forward to taking part in this new and exciting chapter for our customers."

Products exclusive to the registry include the Louelle layette bundles and colorful teething sets from January Moon, among many more. You can register online now at www.maisonette.com/registry .

"As mothers who have personally gone through the overwhelming experience of creating registries, the Maisonette Baby Registry was designed for ultimate ease," said Luisana Mendoza de Roccia, Co-Founder & President of Maisonette. "We are excited to reach our customers even earlier on their journey as parents and be a resource for them through our thoughtfully curated assortment, inspiring content and future innovations."

