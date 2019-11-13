Maisons du Monde continues expansion into USA with their second store to open in Aventura, FL

Continuing its expansion in the USA, the French furniture and décor brand Maisons du Monde will be bringing home inspiration to the heart of Florida for the second time. Ideally located inside Aventura Mall, the newly revamped 4,000sq ft space will offer exciting homeware & accessories from their latest décor trend collections alongside lots of decorating and gift ideas for the holiday season. Explore the extensive range of designs from vintage to industrial, modern Scandinavian and country house.

For over 20 years, Maisons du Monde's unique approach to creating and providing distinctive products for any style or budget has set them apart from the rest. Their love of creating 'homes of the world' imaginative thinking and eagerness to inspire has sparked their upward mobility to expand into territories within the United States.

Whether shopping for a new countertop ornament, a vibrant and trendy sofa, or even a cup for a coworker, the Aventura store will provide a wide selection of ready and available items. Customers will also discover favorite furniture picks to try out. Whilst there, they can take advantage of sales experts ready to assist with décor advice; or they can shop online to discover the entire line of curated pieces and have them shipped right to their door with peace of mind.

ABOUT MAISONS DU MONDE: From furniture to home accessories, Maisons du Monde has been creating inspirational and original universes for every room and every style for over 20 years. Throughout the year, our designers capture trends from around the world to create exclusive furniture and home décor collections. Every year, we create 1 furniture collection based on 7 styles, 2 home accessories collections each divided into 6 trends - more than 2000 new items - and 4 catalogues: Furniture and Home Accessories, Garden Furniture, Youth Furnishings and BtoB. At the end of 2018, Maisons du Monde had 336 stores across nine countries (France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, UK, USA) and an e-commerce platform available in twelve countries (the nine countries where our stores are located, plus Austria, the Netherlands and Portugal).

