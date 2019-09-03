Maisy Kay and George Russell: a Winning Formula

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter, Maisy Kay has partnered with Formula 1 racing driver, George Russell to promote her new EP, "Do Better".

Growing up in a family of car fanatics, Maisy Kay has been a fan of Formula 1 racing since she was a child. Just recently one of her dreams was realized, when she met British Formula 1 driver George Russell at the British Grand Prix over the summer.

Singer-songwriter, Maisy Kay reveals her latest branding collaboration with ROKiT Williams Racing, Formula 1 driver, George Russell.

George was racing for ROKiT Williams Racing, a team sponsored by Maisy's father Jonathan and was kind enough to give Maisy a guided tour of the garage. The two bonded over both their families being from Wolverhampton, a small city in the West Midlands, England; their love of cars and music. During their meeting they agreed to promote each other through their work.

Maisy invited George to feature in a future music video in return for him putting her name on his crash helmet for the remainder of the 2019 F1 Season and the entire 2020 season as well.

"As a family we are all massive fans of Formula 1, so I was so excited to meet George at Silverstone," said Maisy. "To be able to promote my music to a new audience of F1 fans is a great opportunity and I am sure my fans will love seeing George in one of my videos."

George Commented. "I recently showed Maisy Kay around the car, she knew quite a lot about Formula 1 as her family is really passionate about the sport. I have really enjoyed listening to her music and happy I could offer to help promote her new EP."

Maisy's new EP will be available on all DSPs later this year, and features six tracks telling the story of a couple's turbulent, rollercoaster of a relationship. A series of videos will follow the release of the EP

Maisy, a self-taught pianist, singer and songwriter has been writing songs since the age of five. Maisy has written and produced more than 200 songs and has collaborated extensively with a host of producers including: Peter Mokran, Captain Cuts (Elle Goulding), Adam Argyle and Martin Brammer (Olly Murs), Kenny Harris (Panic! At the Disco), and Sameer Bhattacharya (Flyleaf). She is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Songwriters Award, and has performed all around the globe. For more information, visit: www.maisykay.com

