Maisy Kay Releases Lead Single "First Time" From Upcoming Sophomore EP

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maisy Kay, a rising singer and songwriter in pop music, has released her newest single titled "First Time" off her upcoming EP "Metamorphosis" debuting this November. The song takes listeners on a journey sharing how there is nothing like the first time you fell in love, that first rush and unexplainable, thrilling feeling, when everything is perfect as a teenager in love until you hit your first heartbreak. "First Time" is an enchanting pop ballad that captivates listeners with enthralling beats that are sure to take you back to your first love. To show fans her newest hits in live performances, the pop phenomenon is accompanying JVKE's "What Tour Feels Like" summer tour starting on August 3. To find out all of the dates Maisy Kay will be touring with JVKE, visit www.maisykay.com.

"First Time" by Maisy Kay

"I couldn't be happier and prouder to have 'First Time' as the first single released off my upcoming EP, 'Metamorphosis.' I wrote this song at a time when my first love was everything to me and nothing else in this world mattered," says songstress Maisy Kay. "First loves are exciting and awing and honestly, just like a fairytale, but they can also be so terrifying when you realize it's all over and all you have are the memories with that person who you thought you'd have forever with. It's such a powerful moment in time, everyone can relate to those feelings."

Maisy Kay has already made her mark on the music industry by embarking on JVKE's hot summer tour as a special guest opener and joining forces with notable powerhouses like Timbaland, R3HAB, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules and more. Now, she is continuing to revolutionize the pop music space with her melodious single "First Time," as well as her next EP single release, "After Midnight" which will also be on "Metamorphosis" releasing this fall. Fans can expect a new sound from the acclaimed songwriter featuring everything from slow ballads to upbeat electronic pop music about successful and failed love stories. Maisy Kay's upcoming tour with JVKE will even give fans a tease of this new, captivating music and will be sure to be the performances of a lifetime.

Maisy Kay was plucked from obscurity for her talent and dropped in Los Angeles where she honed her craft and found her voice – going from English schoolgirl to Los Angeles songstress with over 100 million cumulative streams. Maisy Kay has been hard at work in the studio all year and this November she will be releasing her EP, "Metamorphosis" with "First Time" being one of the forefront singles. In all music she creates Maisy Kay attempts to inspire others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery, falling in love, and more.

About Maisy Kay

Maisy Kay is a rising singer-songwriter with a bold and fascinating new voice in pop music. Moving from a small countryside in England to the heart of Los Angeles, Maisy Kay is a one-of-a-kind musician blending nostalgic dance and pop music magnified through her lyrics and overall inspiration behind every track. As shown on her 2020 smash single "The Storm" with gaming music creator, TheFatRat, which recently hit over 20 million streams on Spotify, she is already making a mark in the industry with collaborations with notable powerhouses like Timbaland, Tiësto, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules. Maisy Kay has incorporated her love for fantasy and alternate worlds with songs like "The Beast Within" inspired by the fictional Na'vi language from "Avatar." She has made waves with her hit singles, "Karma is a Bitch Like You," "Scared Together," which received a remix from producer DJ R3HAB and got her first big break contributing Japanese lyrics and vocals to pop artist Anly's #1 Spotify viral hit, "Distance." Maisy Kay is proud to continue to share her gift with the world with her newest hit single "First Time," as well as her EP "Metamorphosis" due to hit streaming platforms this November. The songstress will also be on JVKE's "What Tour Feels Like" summer tour across the United States to give fans the performance of a lifetime. She is looking forward to continuing to grow her fanbase and inspiring others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery. For more information, please visit www.maisykay.com. To see Maisy Kay on tour this summer and purchase tickets visit https://itsjvke.com/#tour.

