Maisy Kay Releases "The Beast Within," a Single and Music Video Inspired by the Blockbuster Franchise, "Avatar"

News provided by

Maisy Kay

22 May, 2023, 13:53 ET

Click the link here to listen to the song and the link here to watch the full music video

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maisy Kay, a bold and fascinating new voice in pop music, has released a new song inspired by the iconic "Avatar" franchise titled "The Beast Within." The song captivates listeners with its message around recognizing your true potential, facing your fears and becoming the strongest and best version of yourself.

Continue Reading
Maisy Kay for "The Beast Within"
Maisy Kay for "The Beast Within"

The song "The Beast Within" was written by Maisy Kay and includes verses in the fictional Na'vi language from "Avatar." Maisy Kay previously released a single with TheFatRat titled "The Storm," which recently reached over 20 million streams on Spotify and generated over 285 million views across different channels. On this single she also sang in the Na'vi language, which lead to Maisy Kay creating this new track, "The Beast Within," incorporating the language inspired by the film. She recorded the powerful song at London's famed Abbey Road Studios alongside a 92-piece orchestra that included contributors to the original "Avatar" film score, as well as conductor Jac Redford and engineer Simon Rhodes.

"My priority is to create music that empowers and inspires others to go down their own path of self-discovery, the way I did," said Maisy Kay singer-songwriter. "This song and music video does exactly that. I was thrilled to write 'The Beast Within' and share with my fans another track dedicated to never being afraid to take chances and become a better and stronger you."

This project is only the beginning for Maisy Kay. She is already making her mark with songs that have made waves in the industry with her hit singles including "Karma is a Bitch Like You" and "Scared Together." Working with industry titans such as Timbaland, Tiësto, Billy Idol, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules, Maisy Kay aims to distinguish herself as an artist with her blend of nostalgic dance and pop music.

Maisy Kay was plucked from obscurity for her talent and dropped in Los Angeles where she honed her craft and found her voice – going from English schoolgirl to Los Angeles songstress with over 100 million cumulative streams. With plans of releasing more music in the coming months and her full-length album due out later this year, Maisy Kay is looking forward to continuing to grow her fanbase and inspiring others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery.

You can listen to "The Beast Within" at the link here, as well as the full music video at the link here.

About Maisy Kay 
Maisy Kay is a rising singer-songwriter with a bold and fascinating new voice in pop music. Moving from a small countryside in England to the heart of Los Angeles, Maisy Kay is a one-of-a-kind musician blending nostalgic dance and pop music magnified through her lyrics and overall inspiration behind every track. As shown on her 2020 smash single "The Storm" with gaming music creator, TheFatRat, which recently hit over 20 million streams on Spotify, she is already making a mark in the industry with collaborations with notable powerhouses like Timbaland, Tiësto, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules. Maisy Kay has incorporated her love for fantasy and alternate worlds with songs like "The Beast Within" inspired by the fictional Na'vi language from "Avatar." She has made waves with her hit singles, "Karma is a Bitch Like You," "Scared Together," which received a remix from producer DJ R3HAB and got her first big break contributing Japanese lyrics and vocals to pop artist Anly's #1 Spotify viral hit, "Distance." With plans of releasing more music in the coming months and her full-length album due out later in 2023, Maisy Kay is looking forward to continuing to grow her fanbase and inspiring others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery. For more information, please visit www.maisykay.com.

FOLLOW MAISY KAY
Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter | Spotify | YouTube

Media Contacts: 
Interdependence Public Relations 
Grace Connor / Daniella Collettii
[email protected]
917-861-5063

SOURCE Maisy Kay

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.