Maisy Kay Releases "The Beast Within," a Single and Music Video Inspired by the Blockbuster Franchise, "Avatar"

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maisy Kay, a bold and fascinating new voice in pop music, has released a new song inspired by the iconic "Avatar" franchise titled "The Beast Within." The song captivates listeners with its message around recognizing your true potential, facing your fears and becoming the strongest and best version of yourself.

Maisy Kay for "The Beast Within"

The song "The Beast Within" was written by Maisy Kay and includes verses in the fictional Na'vi language from "Avatar." Maisy Kay previously released a single with TheFatRat titled "The Storm," which recently reached over 20 million streams on Spotify and generated over 285 million views across different channels. On this single she also sang in the Na'vi language, which lead to Maisy Kay creating this new track, "The Beast Within," incorporating the language inspired by the film. She recorded the powerful song at London's famed Abbey Road Studios alongside a 92-piece orchestra that included contributors to the original "Avatar" film score, as well as conductor Jac Redford and engineer Simon Rhodes.

"My priority is to create music that empowers and inspires others to go down their own path of self-discovery, the way I did," said Maisy Kay singer-songwriter. "This song and music video does exactly that. I was thrilled to write 'The Beast Within' and share with my fans another track dedicated to never being afraid to take chances and become a better and stronger you."

This project is only the beginning for Maisy Kay. She is already making her mark with songs that have made waves in the industry with her hit singles including "Karma is a Bitch Like You" and "Scared Together." Working with industry titans such as Timbaland, Tiësto, Billy Idol, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules, Maisy Kay aims to distinguish herself as an artist with her blend of nostalgic dance and pop music.

Maisy Kay was plucked from obscurity for her talent and dropped in Los Angeles where she honed her craft and found her voice – going from English schoolgirl to Los Angeles songstress with over 100 million cumulative streams. With plans of releasing more music in the coming months and her full-length album due out later this year, Maisy Kay is looking forward to continuing to grow her fanbase and inspiring others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery.

You can listen to "The Beast Within" at the link here, as well as the full music video at the link here.

About Maisy Kay

Maisy Kay is a rising singer-songwriter with a bold and fascinating new voice in pop music. Moving from a small countryside in England to the heart of Los Angeles, Maisy Kay is a one-of-a-kind musician blending nostalgic dance and pop music magnified through her lyrics and overall inspiration behind every track. As shown on her 2020 smash single "The Storm" with gaming music creator, TheFatRat, which recently hit over 20 million streams on Spotify, she is already making a mark in the industry with collaborations with notable powerhouses like Timbaland, Tiësto, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules. Maisy Kay has incorporated her love for fantasy and alternate worlds with songs like "The Beast Within" inspired by the fictional Na'vi language from "Avatar." She has made waves with her hit singles, "Karma is a Bitch Like You," "Scared Together," which received a remix from producer DJ R3HAB and got her first big break contributing Japanese lyrics and vocals to pop artist Anly's #1 Spotify viral hit, "Distance." With plans of releasing more music in the coming months and her full-length album due out later in 2023, Maisy Kay is looking forward to continuing to grow her fanbase and inspiring others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery. For more information, please visit www.maisykay.com.

