Maite Salazar Joins Bloomberg Industry Group as Chief Marketing Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announced that it has appointed Maite Salazar as Chief Marketing Officer. Salazar joins the company with 20 years of global marketing leadership experience, most recently as vice president of marketing at the Colibri Group.

In her role as chief marketing officer, Salazar will be responsible for developing and implementing Bloomberg Industry Group's marketing strategy and driving brand awareness for its three businesses: Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, and Bloomberg Government. She will work closely with the product and sales organizations as we continue to launch new and innovative products that serve our customers in the legal, tax, and government markets.

Maite Salazar is an experienced, data-driven leader with a strong strategic marketing background.

"Maite is a data-driven leader with a strong strategic marketing background who has a track record of driving brand awareness and revenue growth, while at the same time understanding customer needs and developing innovative strategies for evolving markets," said Josh Eastright, CEO, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Maite has a great vision for how marketing can serve our company and our customers and I'm looking forward to the many contributions she will make to our organization."

"I'm excited to be joining Bloomberg Industry Group and lead the effort to spotlight the company's unmatched ability to combine content, analysis, and expertise with advanced technology such as generative AI," said Salazar. "Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, and Bloomberg Government are transformative brands that resonate with our target markets, and I look forward to the opportunity to fully leverage this well-earned reputation."

Salazar holds a PhD in the applied statistics of marketing and a Master of Science in customer retention from The University of Edinburgh and a bachelor's degree in management studies and economics from Universidad de Navarra-IESE Business School.

About Bloomberg Industry Group

Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax, and accounting with industry knowledge and AI-enabled technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.com.

