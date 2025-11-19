Maitland Demos of Quility Insurance Wins Gold at Women Changing the World Awards Americas 2025

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maitland Demos, of Quility Insurance, has been named the Gold recipient of the "Overcoming the Odds" Award winner at the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards Americas. This coveted award recognizes women who have overcome significant challenges and achieved remarkable success.

Maitland Demos Women Changing the World Awards Americas Winner

The Women Changing the World Awards celebrate women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, technology, education, health and innovation. These awards honor women who are leading the way in making the world a better place and inspire others to act.

"Receiving this recognition is incredibly humbling, but also a reminder of how far I've come. I hope this inspires other women—especially those in rural areas—to chase their dreams and know they have an advocate in their corner," states Demos. "I also want to recognize the many incredible women nominated. Each of their stories deserves to be heard. I admire their bravery and know they are driving change across the region."

Demos was also recognized in several other categories, including "Rural and Regional Impact", "Women in Tech" and "Changemaker", an award showcasing exceptional women who are changing the world and are deserving of a larger platform. Her standout achievements in these categories include her contributions to platform launches for Quility, as well as significant disaster recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene, delivering supplies, establishing distribution hubs and translating community needs into actionable solutions for long-term rebuilding. Demos also contributed to securing funding for regional recovery, mapping community needs, unlocking bank support, vendor discounts, and grant opportunities through the Beacon Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit headquartered in Swannanoa, NC.

"Maitland's recognition at the Women Changing the World Awards is a powerful testament to the values that define our company culture," says Meredith Ellison, Quility Co-Founder and Chief Well-Being Officer. "She shows up every day with authenticity, curiosity and a deep commitment to making a positive impact. Her dedication to excellence, her love for her local community, and her pioneering work in insurtech embody the kind of leadership that creates lasting and meaningful change. We're honored and deeply grateful to have her as part of our team, and we're excited to see how she continues to shape the future of our industry."

As Chief of Staff for Quility's Leads Marketplace, Maitland leads strategy and operations for a digital platform that connects insurance agents with consumers, designing systems that prioritize equity, accessibility and human connection. She works to ensure collaboration across teams, so every voice contributes to shared goals.

Demos serves as Secretary on the Board of Directors for the Beacon Foundation, coordinating boots-on-the-ground recovery immediately after Hurricane Helene in 2024 for Western North Carolina. Today, she continues that work, supporting long-term healing and opportunity in underserved regions.

About Quility

Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com.

SOURCE Quility