Maitri Health Technologies Announces Chief Technology Officer

Tech industry veteran brings extensive experience building world class data, cloud platforms and development teams

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri") (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced Andrew McCann, a digital innovator in cloud platforms and online user experiences, is joining as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mr. McCann was a co-founder of DeviantArt, one of the first social media networks, and served as CTO until the company was acquired by Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX). During tenure as CTO, DeviantArt was a Hollywood-based online platform with over 40-million users and the world's largest catalog of user created online images. At it's peak, DeviantArt handled traffic of over two billion page views per month, requiring incredibly sophisticated data management and development.

Mr. McCann's entrepreneurial innovations began earlier, when he co-founded Silicon Valley-based MediaScience Inc., acquired by Lycos, now part of Brightcom Group Ltd. (NSE: BCM), and built Sonique, one of the world's first, and eventually second biggest, desktop audio players.

Mr. McCann has advised to health-tech companies, AI start-ups and does mentoring work with Creative Destruction Labs.

"We are extremely proud to add someone of Andrew's caliber to our management team," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "Andrew brings a track record of innovation in building cloud-based platforms and user experiences that are both reliable and scalable – key components in any digital healthcare environment. Incorporating his creative and technical skills for building development teams and complex back-end data management processes will help Maitri deliver on our vision of providing modernized and integrated technology solutions."

Andrew joins a management team, board of directors and advisors with deep experience in healthcare, public sector, logistics, supply chain, technology and capital markets. Maitri's board and advisory includes a former Canadian Minister of Health, one of the world's foremost specialists in infectious diseases and former senior executives at Bayer and Johnson & Johnson.

The Company has also granted 175,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.49 per common share (being the closing price of the Company's common shares on April 9, 2021). The stock options have a term of five years and vest over a three year period.

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. https://maitrihealth.ca/

