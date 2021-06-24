Maitri Health Technologies Chooses ScyllaDB to Scale Big Data Health-Tech Platform

Scylla NoSQL database will serve as foundation for Maitri to help organizations return to work in 2021 and function safely in the decades to come while minimizing carbon footprint of data infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri" or the "Company") (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84), a health-tech company focused on workplace safety, announced today it has completed an agreement with ScyllaDB that will enable Maitri to quickly scale up its cloud-based, health-tech platform for large corporate and government clients. ScyllaDB is a recognized leader in big data infrastructure with a user list that includes Comcast, Discord, Disney+ Hotstar, GE Digital, IBM, SAS Institute and Starbucks.

Maitri will use Scylla to structure a highly scalable database that consumes less physical server hardware with more processing power than other SaaS providers. Maitri is planning to manage millions of pieces of data for each client. Set to be unveiled this summer, Maitri's cloud platform demands best-in-class performance and high availability to ensure clients of its health data management system have 100% uptime. Scylla Enterprise, the flagship edition of Scylla's real-time NoSQL database, earned a spot among some of the tech industry's biggest names in the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards in 2020.

"After a careful vetting process, we selected Scylla as our partner because of their ability to help us deliver a powerful data platform without drastically increasing our carbon footprint," said Andrew McCaan, Maitri CTO. "We're very conscious of sustainability as a company but also take to heart that our clients will need a high performing platform that will help them make real-time decisions about health and safety. In Scylla we found the best of both worlds. We can see why so many well known companies work with them."

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC, FRA: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri offers a system for businesses to run safely. Our stable, scalable system is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply and workplace management platform. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

