Maitri Health Technologies Chosen for U.K. Trade Mission

British Columbia government selects Maitri as provincial HealthTech leader; Virtual event designed to open doors, facilitate partnerships, expand business

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri") (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced it has been asked by the British Columbia Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery & Innovation to join a government-supported virtual trade mission to the United Kingdom.

The virtual trade mission will showcase an exclusive group of innovative B.C. HealthTech companies which are expanding business and development in the U.K., the world's fifth largest economy.

"We're honoured to be selected by B.C. Trade and Invest to represent B.C. HealthTech leadership," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "A government-supported trade mission can help opens doors, make connections and accelerate our existing European efforts to expand awareness and drive sales."

"The timing is also opportune to help a market in transition. The U.K. is ramping up vaccinations but still fighting the long-term spread of COVID-19. Our digital strategy is to help protect people today with data intelligence and transition into to a fully functioning economy. Our goal is to provide a safe return to workplaces with long-term security that they stay open," said Morton.

The trade mission, scheduled for April 26-30, will be delivered in association with GTM Global and Vita Healthcare Solutions. B.C. Trade and Invest, which chose just 15 companies to participate, helps provincial companies access the U.K. markets and facilitate new partnerships.

"We're proud to include Maitri Health Technologies to our select roster of emerging life sciences and medtech leaders in British Columbia," said Laetitia MacDougall, B.C. Trade and Investment Representative - Europe. "B.C.'s growing life sciences industry is at the forefront of developments in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and medical technology."

"Maitri is an outstanding example of a homegrown, innovative company. It's business model to help keep people safe and organizations operating is very timely now, and in a post pandemic world. We're excited anytime we can help promote B.C. life science and HealthTech leadership globally," said MacDougall.

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply and workplace management platform. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

For more information: [email protected]

On behalf of the board of directors,

MAITRI HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Maitri Health Technologies Corp.