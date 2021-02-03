Maitri Health Technologies Launches Online Investor Campaign

Online marketing leader AGORACOM spearheading year-long effort;

Designed to inform and educate investor community about Maitri's strategy, growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri" or the "Company") (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced it has launched a marketing campaign through AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM") to raise visibility and awareness of the company on key online platforms, while facilitating education and increased understanding of Maitri's technology, development progress and market opportunities.

AGORACOM is a pioneer in online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served.

The AGORACOM marketing campaign is planned for 12 months at an annual cost of C$100,000 plus GST, paid entirely in shares of Maitri's common stock in five equal tranches over the term. The shares issued will be issued at the market price at the time of payment. Maitri will issue 38,182 shares at C$0.55, the closing price on February 2, 2021, associated with the initial payment. The issuance of all shares related to the marketing campaign agreement are subject to the Canadian Securities Exchange policies and regulatory approvals, and will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period from the date of issuance.

The Company will also pay C$12,000 plus GST for corporate development and marketing services to an arm's length third party in shares. The shares issued will not be issued at a discount. Maitri will issue 22,910 shares at C$0.55, the closing price on February 2, 2021. These common shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Maitri Health Technologies Corp.

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

For more information: [email protected]

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is a pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

