Maja Sly Kicks Off Fall Season With The Dinner at Dusk Polo in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the Fall season, Maja Sly hosted The Dinner at Dusk Polo Classic while launching Dinner at Dusk Foundation, INC. The Foundation will have two arms, education, and ownership at the Chukkar Farm Polo Club & Event Facility located in Alpharetta, GA. Gritz & Jelly Butter performed live as well as DJ Mario. Its Culture Lounge was sponsored by St. Royale, a Black Owned Vodka Company along with media sponsor, Urban Edge Media. Guests were welcomed by the drumline of Carver Early College and Carver STEAM Academy Marching Band, which commenced the tone of the day. Notable guests included Todd Brown, Urban Edge Media, Ted Fasan, Miss Lawerence, and Honoree, Actor, and Activist and Mariah Huq, Honoree and Creator of Married to Medicine. Maja's goal was to raise $100,000 for the Class of 2023.

Maja Sly & Polo Player Jamillah Scott

At the event, Maja announced her affordable housing partnership with the first Micro Home Modern Community for LGBTQ in honor of her late uncle, Vallard Anderson, and the other community to be built in Ashburn, GA for Seniors in honor of grandmother, Ms. Annie L. Fryer.

Maja says that both her grandmother and uncle raised her and without them being a child of an incarcerated mother most of her life that died when she was 13 years old, she truly lives her life to honor all the sacrifices both of them made that have allowed her to have a life that neither couldn't truly conceive and for that she's eternally grateful and want their legacy to live on through her work.

"I believe in helping those that want to help themselves and if I can bring about change by doing my part to bridge the wealth gap through education and ownership then I feel it's my civic duty to do so. I live by The Power of One! It only takes one person, one introduction, one leap of faith to change the tragedy of not only your life, but the lives of others," explains Maja.

Why Polo? From Maja's personal experience, access, and exposure are everything. The inaugural Dinner exemplifies all that we, as African Americans, have overcome through education and ownership in this country. Legacy is not just about what's left to your own family, but how you, as an individual without big banks and corporate sponsors, can leave your mark and a legacy for others.

For more information: www.thedinneratdusk.com.

