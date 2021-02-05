Majestic Circus Debuts Unforgettable Live Entertainment Experiences Online

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Circus recently debuted their novel virtual entertainment experiences, Get It! and Know It! , and the games are rapidly growing in popularity. The one-of-a-kind entertainment company has reimagined fun, giving players an opportunity to host a virtual game night guided by talented Ringmasters. This is not an average game night.

Players can enjoy these 60-minute live game experiences, Get It! and Know It!, and take on their friends, family or colleagues. Think of Get It! as a game of fetch as players embark on a high-energy scavenger hunt right in their own home or office. Players will compete in a series of games across four rounds. Each round has unique rules all covering a wide range of topics and themes. Throughout the game, players compete on teams that change, so no single team is able to completely dominate the game. Despite team play, only one player will come out victorious. Scores can drastically change as players partake in the ever popular PICK IT OR STICK IT, which has the potential to skyrocket them to the lead or drag leading players to the bottom. This unique feature means all players, regardless of their scavenger hunt prowess, have an opportunity to win the game.

Know I! is a knowledge-based experience where players will compete in a series of games across four rounds. As rounds change, so do the rules. Questions will cover a diverse set of topics to keep players thinking. Similarly to Get It!, players compete on ever-changing teams and scores are sure to fluctuate during the PICK IT OR STICK IT rounds. Only one player will win it all and rise to the top of the leaderboard.

"Since our founding, Majestic Circus has been focused on providing players with a unique and fun entertainment experience that is unlike any other," said Majestic Circus Co-Founder, Kevin Noonan. "Whether your group is together or thousands of miles apart, our live experiences can be enjoyed virtually with our talented Ringmasters to guide you while you play."

The private games are best played with four to 16 players for a healthy dose of competition and fun. Games are family-friendly and good for all ages. Players can join from anywhere across the globe via video conferencing. No two experiences are ever the same, with multiple games and categories to select from in each round. Majestic Circus will also be introducing a new experience to the mix called, Partner Up!, so fans can engage in a new adventure. This is set to release later this month.

Majestic Circus is offering players a special Valentine's Day deal with discounted booking prices starting Friday, February 12th and running through Tuesday, February 16th. Watch the Majestic Circus social media for more details.

The Majestic Circus virtual playground features unforgettable live experiences hosted by seasoned show business professionals known as Ringmasters, each with big personalities and a touch of comedic genius. The unique experiences are designed to keep players guessing and having fun, whether in a personal or corporate setting. The live experiences have been designed to combine production, participation, and a bit of healthy competition. Majestic Circus has built a brilliant and artistic team of skilled performers who have collectively entertained millions of guests for over 20-years.

