Majestic Las Vegas is One Step Closer to Reality

The revolutionary $850 million-dollar, 620-foot-tall contemporary architectural masterpiece is scheduled to commence construction in May 2020, and is slated for completion in early 2023. The five-star, non-gaming, 720 room, all-suite ultra-luxury branded resort will sit on the over six-acre site formerly occupied by the Clarion Hotel, which Doumani famously imploded in 2015. This unparalleled location is directly across from the site of the new Las Vegas Convention Center opening in 2021, and just two blocks from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

In addition to six standalone restaurants from world-renowned chefs, a lushly landscaped pool area with 50 cabanas, and an area for live entertainment, the Majestic Las Vegas will focus on the best in health and wellness. The four-level, 70,000 square foot world-class fitness, nutrition, and med spa facility promises to be the finest of its kind anywhere. Serving as a state-of-the-art medical wellness destination, it will not only offer indulgent body treatments and activities such as yoga and spinning, it will also have such amenities as personal nutritionists and comprehensive executive physicals -- all under one roof.

But the true crown jewel of Majestic Las Vegas is the corporate Sky Suites. Situated on levels 51 to 60, the Sky Suites serve as the perfect corporate home for a tech, entertainment, or sports company. Offered in 1/4 floor, 1/2 floor, or entire floor options with up to 25,000 square feet of fully customizable space, the suites all showcase 16' high ceilings and spectacular panoramic views of the gorgeous Las Vegas skyline. In addition to preferred access to all the amenities Majestic Las Vegas has to offer, Sky Suite owners have at their disposal their own private concierge, an exclusive Owner's Club, and, perhaps best of all, a permanent presence with marquee signage in the entertainment capital of the world.

"It is time for Las Vegas to provide a luxury option for those who visit our city who want something that is non-gaming," says developer Lorenzo Doumani. "When one walks into Majestic Las Vegas, you can instantly sense that this is a very special place. And whether you want to relax in the lap of luxury, host a meeting or event in your own corporate space, facilitate an executive retreat, or launch a new product, Majestic Las Vegas offers the ideal marriage of sophistication, luxury, and strategic location."

Drawing inspiration from legendary architect Paul Williams' iconic La Concha design which was built by the Doumani family in 1961, the Majestic Las Vegas is a contemporary architectural masterpiece by renowned architect Paul Steelman. With a timeless design that is both futuristic and a throwback to the 1960s, Lorenzo seeks to continue the family tradition started by his grandfather nearly 60 years ago.

