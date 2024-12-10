Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill Expands Gift Card Program through Factor4 Integration with GoTab POS

BROOMALL, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, has announced a new integration with the GoTab entertainment commerce platform. The integration brings enhanced flexibility and reach to Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, a growing chain of dine-in movie theaters in Phoenix, Arizona, as they transition to a more robust and customer-centric gift card program.

Majestic previously relied on the built-in gift card functionality within their former POS, which presented limitations. Gift cards could only be redeemed in-store, restricting their ability to sell and redeem across multiple customer touchpoints, including online ticket sales, in-person purchases at concession stands, and their website. This posed challenges for Majestic in delivering the seamless, omnichannel experience their customers have come to expect.

"GoTab's Partnership with Factor4 Delivers Enhanced Flexibility"

By integrating with Factor4, GoTab POS offers Majestic a comprehensive gift card solution that covers all customer interaction points. Majestic can now issue, redeem, and manage gift cards through multiple channels—online and in-store, making it easier for their guests to purchase tickets, concessions, and gift cards wherever they are.

"At GoTab one of our guiding principles is to enable our operators to choose the best-of-breed tools they need to help their business thrive. Instead of a walled garden that locks operators into our way of doing everything, our open API publicly available at https://docs.gotab.io/ enables easy integration with virtually any modern technology," said Mateen Habib, VP of Growth at GoTab. "Factor4 delivers the flexibility that Majestic needs to meet their growing customer expectations and provides the robust tools necessary for a best-in-class gift card program."

"Enhancing the Guest and Employee Experience"

With the new system in place, Majestic is well-equipped to streamline the guest and employee experience, offering a simplified and unified approach to gift cards. This enables Majestic to expand its offerings and improve customer engagement during critical periods like the holidays.

"We're thrilled with how the integration has improved both our guest and employee experience," said Tabitha Blaylock, Sr. Director of Operations at Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill. "Our team is now able to offer gift cards across all customer touchpoints—online ticketing, concessions, and more. Factor4's solution has not only made the process easier but has enhanced how we engage with our guests, especially as we gear up for the holiday season."

Holiday Gift Card Promotions

As the holidays approach, Majestic will leverage Factor4's platform to run special gift card promotions, offering bonus value gift cards during the holiday shopping season. This added feature will help drive customer traffic and enhance the appeal of their gift card offerings during the busiest time of the year.

Factor4's Role in Elevating Gift Card Programs

Factor4's Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Rose, emphasized the company's commitment to offering solutions that are adaptable to evolving consumer needs. "This partnership with GoTab is exactly what Factor4 is designed for," Rose said. "Gift card programs have expanded significantly over the years, as have customer expectations. POS systems and merchants typically don't specialize in these programs, but Factor4 bridges the gap and delivers best-in-class gift card experiences."

The integration between Factor4 and GoTab provides the foundation for businesses like Majestic to thrive by offering guests an enhanced, seamless experience—especially as gift cards continue to grow in popularity as a preferred method of payment.

About Factor4

Factor4 is a leading provider of gift card and loyalty program solutions that help merchants increase revenue and customer engagement. With thousands of businesses using its solutions across multiple industries, Factor4 specializes in delivering comprehensive, omnichannel gift card programs that can integrate with existing POS systems to meet the evolving needs of merchants.

About GoTab

GoTab, Inc. empowers hospitality operators with a flexible, guest-centric platform designed to enhance guest experiences while driving operational efficiency. Featuring an advanced point-of-sale system, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), RFID technology, Self-Ordering Kiosks, and a suite of integrated tools, GoTab helps operators meet their unique needs in an ever-evolving industry. Processing over $500 million annually in gross merchandise value (GMV) and operating across 39 U.S. states and Canada, GoTab is trusted by restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and large venues. Request a demo to learn more

About Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill

Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill is a dine-in movie theater chain based in Phoenix, AZ, offering a unique combination of entertainment and dining in a comfortable, luxurious environment. Known for its exceptional service and strong community ties, Majestic delivers a one-of-a-kind movie-going experience.

SOURCE Factor4, LLC