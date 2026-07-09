Majestic Plumbing and Electric Introduces ProCare and ProCare PLUS Membership to Simplify Home Services and Provide Easier Access to Expert Technicians

MARIETTA, Ga., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Plumbing and Electric, a leading home and commercial service provider in the Greater Atlanta area since 2005, has announced the launch of its new ProCare plan. The comprehensive maintenance program gives homeowners easier access to expert technicians, priority service, and significant savings, whether they need routine support or emergency repairs.

The introduction of the ProCare Membership reflects Majestic's ongoing commitment to delivering dependable, accessible, and community-rooted service. By offering structured maintenance plans, Majestic helps customers catch small issues before they become costly problems while keeping your plumbing and electrical systems safe and up to code.

"When a pipe bursts or the power goes out in the middle of summer, you need someone you can actually count on," said Kathy Clark, Office Manager at Majestic Plumbing and Electric. "Our new membership plan gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their home's essential systems are being monitored by highly trained professionals, and that they have priority access to our team when emergencies arise."

The ProCare Membership includes one free onsite dispatch charge, two virtual consultations, a 10% discount on labor, a complimentary onsite plumbing inspection with safety labeling, a tank water heater flush, and a complimentary electrical panel safety inspection.

The new plan provides immediate value and long-term protection for residential properties. With transparent pricing and a focus on preventive care, Majestic continues to distinguish itself from large national chains. They offer the personalized services of a locally owned neighbor combined with the technical competence of a major operation.

For more information about the ProCare Membership plan, or to schedule a consultation, visit the Majestic Plumbing and Electric website at https://allmajestic.com/.

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SOURCE Majestic Plumbing & Electric