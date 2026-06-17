Majestic Steel Expands Product Portfolio to Support Growing Demand for Data Center and Industrial Construction

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA, a leading provider of flat-rolled steel solutions, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the addition of steel decking capabilities, further strengthening the company's ability to serve customers across the rapidly growing data center, warehouse, manufacturing, and commercial construction markets.

As investment continues to accelerate across industrial construction sectors, demand for steel decking products has grown significantly. By adding decking to its existing product offerings, Majestic Steel is expanding its ability to support both current and new customers with a broader range of steel solutions from a trusted supply partner.

"Industrial construction activity continues to grow across North America, particularly within data centers, logistics facilities, manufacturing plants, and infrastructure projects," said Todd Leebow, CEO at Majestic Steel. "As our presence in the construction and data center markets continues to expand, adding steel decking is a natural extension of our product portfolio. This investment allows us to better support our customers with the products they need while maintaining the service, flexibility, and responsiveness they expect from Majestic."

The expansion reflects Majestic Steel's ongoing commitment to investing in solutions that help customers navigate evolving market demands while simplifying procurement across their supply chains.

"As construction projects become larger and more complex, customers need supply partners that can deliver both reliability and efficiency," added Leebow. "Expanding into steel decking enables us to simplify the supply chain for our customers by providing additional products through a single, trusted source. By broadening our portfolio, we're helping customers improve procurement efficiency, accelerate project timelines, and reduce operational challenges from order to delivery."

The addition of steel decking further enhances Majestic Steel's growing portfolio of products supporting the construction sector and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for projects driving the future of manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, and digital connectivity.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA is a privately held, family-owned company specializing in flat-rolled steel processing and distribution. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and supply chain solutions, Majestic Steel serves customers across a diverse range of industries, delivering quality steel products and value-added services throughout North America.

Media Contact:

Brianna Savoca Koehler

Director of Communications

Majestic Steel USA

[email protected]

440.223.9839

SOURCE Majestic Steel USA