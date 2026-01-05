Majestic Steel USA Strengthens Executive Leadership, Naming Chad Broyles EVP of Business Operations

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA has named Chad Broyles as Executive Vice President of Business Operations, adding a proven leader with more than 15 years of experience across operations, supply chain, and commercial strategy, beginning on the front lines of steel manufacturing.

In this critical role, Broyles will help unify Majestic's commercial and operational priorities to ensure alignment and consistency across markets. He will oversee Service Center Operations while playing an integral role in growth initiatives, strategic planning, and the company's supply strategy, contracts, and mill relationships.

"Chad's leadership has immediately made a significant impact across Majestic," said Todd Leebow, President & CEO of Majestic Steel USA. "His ability to connect strategy with execution, inspire teams, and drive continuous improvement has strengthened our operations and positioned us for accelerated growth."

Since joining Majestic, Broyles has been instrumental in driving operational excellence, advancing the company's growth strategy, and improving cross-functional collaboration across the organization. His combined technical foundation and commercial expertise bring a rare and valuable perspective to Majestic's executive leadership team.

Broyles's career began on the shop floor at Precoat Metals in the St. Louis area, where he operated cranes, drove forklifts, and packaged coils for shipment. His first-hand experience with frontline steel production shaped his leadership approach and fueled a steady progression into management and executive roles. He later held senior positions at Nucor Corporation, leading multi-site teams across supply chain, operations, and commercial functions in Texas, South Carolina, and Arkansas. His experience also includes leadership roles at Precision Strip and Precoat Metals, where he managed large-scale processing and logistics operations.

"Majestic is a leader in the steel industry when it comes to innovation, talent and technology. I'm excited to be here and continue building off what they have done to date while helping expand the business," Broyles said.

Broyles is relocating from Wylie, Texas, to the Cleveland area with his wife and four children. He remains actively engaged in industry advocacy and community development.

