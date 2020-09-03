Majestic Steel Honored with 2020 Family Business Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, Oh., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA is proud to be honored with the 2020 Family Business Achievement Award by Smart Business Magazine.

The 2020 Family Business Achievement Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to business practices and family. These companies represent some of Northeast Ohio's most successful family-owned businesses that are growing for the next generation.

In the award announcement, Smart Business noted that Majestic Steel CEO Todd Leebow "has transformed Majestic into a culture-driven company focused on attracting talent and developing innovative technology solutions."

"We are honored to be a recipient of the 2020 Family Business Achievement Award. I am so proud of the fact that we have always put our culture first at Majestic. Culture to us is about creating a work environment that supports individual productivity and encourages creativity. It's about involvement in the community through collaboration and philanthropy," said Todd Leebow, President and CEO of Majestic Steel USA.

The 2020 Family Business Award winners will be honored at the annual Smart Business Magazine Family Business Conference on September 23, 2020, which will be held virtually this year.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic Steel USA is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of growth and innovation reimagining a traditional industry. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality product and the best customer experience to build a better world for today, tomorrow and forever. Learn more at majesticsteel.com and join the conversation on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

