Majestic Waterfront Castle Hits the Market for $5.2M

One-of-a-Kind Washington D.C. Metro Property Sits Atop Massive Limestone Cliffs Overlooking the Potomac 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycliff Hall, a stunning 10 bedroom estate, has just been listed for sale. Forty miles upstream from Washington D.C., the castle- known to locals as Graycliff Hall- is one of the most unique properties ever to be listed in the Washington D.C. metropolitan region.

Nestled on a massive limestone rock cliff above the Potomac River, Graycliff was fashioned after a 15th century Tuscan castello and is the crown jewel of a 13 plus acre private complex.

Graycliff Hall, a 15th century styled Italian Castello, is secreted on limestone cliffs overlooking the Potomac River.
The fairy tale setting offers a private riverfront retreat ideal for executives and their families.

"The property is zoned both residential and commercial," says Carolyn Snyder, the listing agent and broker at Snyder Bailey & Associates. "Graycliff is well-suited for a corporate retreat center or busy executive who needs a place outfitted for both work and family entertainment."

Complete with its own Gate House, Guest House, Helipad, Greenhouse, Warehouse, Stocked Pond, Carts, Boats, and even its own independent stand-by internal electric grid, it is convenient, private and easily accessible.

The 26 room Graycliff Mansion House commands a breathtaking view of the Potomac River Valley and the verdant Maryland countryside beyond. 

Its heavily studded arched Entrance Door is flanked on both sides with turrets complete with "archer-slots at the ready" to "ward off" marauders. As you enter the Entrance Hall you are immediately struck by the Massive Fireplace, Timbered Ceiling, Archways, Tapestries, Vaulted Dining Hall and an inescapable feeling of old-world warmth, charm and grandeur.

At the Entrance level there is Informal and Formal Dining, Gourmet Kitchen, Pantry, Butler's Pantry, Laundry Room, Library, Sun Room, Office, and a completely separate Owner's Apartment fully fitted with Sitting Room, Dressing Room and Kitchenette. 

Below, the Recreation Level offers the owner and guests a tiered 24-seat Theater, a sunken Game and Conversation Pit, Pool Table, Air Hockey, Miss Packman, Slot Machine, Shuffleboard, along with a fully equipped Exercise Area. There is also a Wine Cellar, multiple Storage Areas, and of course a Secret Room.

The Upper Level accommodates 20+ guests and includes a Great Room and Kitchenette.

All levels are connected by an elevator, including the covered Parking area for carts and cars at the Lower Level.

To learn more about this dreamlike riverfront retreat, visit https://www.CastelloOnThePotomac.com/.

