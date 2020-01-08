MajesticBeds™ Partners with Make-A-Wish® Michigan to Help Children with Critical Illnesses

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MajesticBeds™ has partnered with Make-A-Wish® Michigan to help children with critical illnesses. MajesticBeds™ will be giving its new patent pending MajesticEmbrace™ sleep system or Majestic Fusion™ mattress topper to eligible wish kids who desire a room renovation.

MajesticBeds™ — with the support of Make-A-Wish Michigan—recently launched an online "Indiegogo" campaign to create public awareness for their ergonomic retail bedding products.

Four decades of medical research culminated in the patented technology used by Majestic Beds in the innovative Ergo Gel Layer found on all MajesticBeds sleep systems (excluding Ergo Comfort). The Ergo Gel Layer uses a non-toxic, soy-based gel that neutralizes pressure by conforming around the hips and shoulders to minimize pressure points, producing proper spinal alignment and ensuring unrestricted blood circulation in both back and side sleepers of all shapes and sizes. Majestic Bed mattresses have three patented technologies as well as proprietary foams in their mattress comfort layers, which not only provides personalized, adaptive support and superior comfort, but also relieves and reduces the physical stress and pain associated with a range of physical and medical conditions.

MajesticEmbrace™ Mattress for Children with Critical Illnesses

In partnership with the Make-A-Wish Michigan, MajesticBeds™ is proud to introduce its latest patent-pending mattress, specifically designed for children with special needs and delicate conditions. The patent pending MajesticEmbrace™ mattress uses cutting edge, patented technologies in its comfort layers. The Ergo Gel and Ergo Transition Layers work in harmony with the proprietary, gel foam Ergo Comfort Layer to provide adaptive spinal support with soothing, pressure-relieving comfort for sensitive joints and frail bodies.

MajesticEmbrace™ is capable of cradling and cushioning a child's body, which offers a great deal of comfort and pain relief due to the reduced stress on muscles, joints and vertebras. Sleepers who are often woken up by the pain associated with the symptoms of their illnesses are finally able to get more restful, restorative sleep thanks to the innovative products of MajesticBeds™.

The MajesticEmbrace™ mattress is designed to offer stabilizing spinal support and a personalized comfort level, allowing unrestricted circulation and better body heat absorption to guarantee a more restful sleep throughout the night. This may help children to better cope with their symptoms by reducing their sensitivity to pain caused by fatigue.

Indiegogo

The campaign will run for 45 days to create market awareness by offering significant discounts on three patent pending products—the MajesticBed™ mattress, Majestic Fusion™ mattress topper and the new adjustable Majestic Pillow™, as well as its new ErgoComfort™ mattress. A percentage of each sale from the campaign—5% of pillows, 2.5% of toppers and 2.5% of mattresses—will be donated to Make-A-Wish Michigan to help grant more wishes in 2020.

Aside from the Indiegogo donations, MajesticBeds™ will continue to offer gifts to wish children through the Majestic Legacy Donation Program. Children who wish for a room renovation or a mattress replacement will receive the mattress set, toppers, and pillows.

MajesticBeds™ Legacy Donation Program

In 2019, Make-A-Wish Michigan celebrated its 35th anniversary and the granting of its 10,000th wish. To help Make-A-Wish Michigan grant more wishes in 2020, MajesticBeds™ is launching a Legacy Donation Program alongside the Indiegogo effort. In addition, for every three MajesticEmbrace™ sleep systems sold, MajesticBeds™ will donate one MajesticEmbrace™ sleep system or the cash equivalent to Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Making Wishes Come True

"We rely on community support to make wishes possible for children in our community currently in need of a wish, with the average value of a Michigan wish at $10,000," said Karen Davis, the President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Michigan. "Our partnership with MajesticBeds™ will help provide valuable support as we strive to reach our goal of granting more than 400 wishes this year."

Visit the Indiegogo campaign or MajesticBeds™ website at www.MajesticBed.com for more information.

About Make-A-Wish® Michigan

Since 1984, Make-A-Wish Michigan has granted more than 10,000 life-changing wishes to Michigan children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Michigan serves children throughout the entire state and is funded through community support. Visit www.michigan.wish.org to learn more.

