Major 2-Day Auction from Fulfillment and Logistics Center in East Brunswick, NJ, Featuring Electronics, Warehouse, and Plant Equipment - October 15-16

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A major online auction from former shipping and distribution center in East Brunswick, New Jersey, will take place on October 15 and 16 at 9:00 AM ET hosted by Integra Asset Solutions. The auction will feature huge quantities of electronics, warehouse, shipping and plant maintenance equipment and supplies. Hundreds of high-quality items, many of them brand new, will be available for sale in bulk. Interested bidders are encouraged to register early to ensure timely approval.

Auction highlights include:

Electronics : Hundreds of items, including Honeywell handheld computers, Samsung tablets, Lenovo & Dell monitors, and Zebra printers, many of which are brand new in their original packaging.

: Hundreds of items, including Honeywell handheld computers, Samsung tablets, Lenovo & Dell monitors, and Zebra printers, many of which are brand new in their original packaging. Warehouse & Shipping Equipment : Parcel scanning tunnels, telescopic conveyors, barcode scanners, pallet jacks, container dumpers, portable bins, and more, ideal for companies looking to enhance their logistics and shipping operations.

: Parcel scanning tunnels, telescopic conveyors, barcode scanners, pallet jacks, container dumpers, portable bins, and more, ideal for companies looking to enhance their logistics and shipping operations. Maintenance & Plant Services: A variety of air compressors, portable coolers, janitorial supplies, and a large assortment of shop tools will also be up for bid.

"This event offers a unique opportunity for businesses to acquire top-quality assets in bulk quantities. Whether you're looking for electronics or essential equipment to support warehouse and plant operations, this auction has something for everyone," said John Magnuson, President & Managing Director of Integra Asset Solutions. "In particular, companies engaged in large scale fulfillment, warehousing, shipping and distribution services will find this sale very attractive."

Pre-Auction Sale Available for Bulk Buyers

Interested parties looking to purchase large quantities of assets prior to the auction are encouraged to reach out to Bob Saunders at [email protected] or 708-765-4026. Pre-auction sales may be arranged for large bulk purchases only.

In-Person Inspections

The public is invited to inspect the assets in person at 117 Interstate Blvd., East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This is a great opportunity to review the items up for sale before placing bids.

Auction Details

The auction is open for bidding on the Bidspotter marketplace. Lots will start closing at 9:00 AM ET on October 15 and October 16. All participants must register in advance to bid. Visit Integra Auction Solutions for more details and to register.

Important Notice

All assets purchased in the auction must be removed from the site by October 31. No exceptions will be made.

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC specializes in comprehensive liquidation and valuation services of commercial and industrial assets. Integra can monetize any asset on the balance sheet, including machinery and equipment, inventory, real estate, and accounts receivable. Integra is prepared to navigate the nuances of complex liquidations and can provide various financial structures that may be necessary for a specific project, this includes buying all assets outright or performing services as a commissioned provider. With decades of industry experience, Integra consistently maximizes recovery values for distressed, nonperforming, or surplus assets for small and multi-national corporations alike.

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions